Robert Pattinson pictured filming funeral scene for The Batman in Liverpool

Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman (Peter Byrne/PA)

Robert Pattinson has been spotted on set of The Batman as filming for the blockbuster continued in Liverpool.

The Tenet star could be seen in character as Bruce Wayne wearing a dark suit, tie and coat as he shielded under a black umbrella while he filmed outside St George’s Hall in the city.

He appeared to be filming a funeral scene as extras dressed as mourners also arrived in dark clothing carrying flowers.

Meanwhile, other extras were dressed as members of the Gotham City Police Department, with others appearing as protesters holding signs reading: “Lies, lies, lies” and: “Our day of judgment”.

Filming on the superhero film resumed in the UK in September after it was paused as a precaution against coronavirus.

Pattinson had tested positive for the illness, US outlets Variety and Vanity Fair previously reported.

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year, but was halted due to the pandemic.

The film was initially due for release in June 2021, but was delayed to October 1 2021.

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson, 34, follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

PA Media