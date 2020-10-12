| 13.3°C Dublin

Robert Pattinson pictured filming funeral scene for The Batman in Liverpool

Filming on the blockbuster resumed in September after it was paused for Covid-19 quarantine precautions.

Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman (Peter Byrne/PA)

Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman (Peter Byrne/PA)

Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Robert Pattinson has been spotted on set of The Batman as filming for the blockbuster continued in Liverpool.

The Tenet star could be seen in character as Bruce Wayne wearing a dark suit, tie and coat as he shielded under a black umbrella while he filmed outside St George’s Hall in the city.

Robert Pattinson during filming (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Robert Pattinson during filming (Peter Byrne/PA)

Robert Pattinson during filming (Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

Robert Pattinson during filming (Peter Byrne/PA)

He appeared to be filming a funeral scene as extras dressed as mourners also arrived in dark clothing carrying flowers.

(Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, other extras were dressed as members of the Gotham City Police Department, with others appearing as protesters holding signs reading: “Lies, lies, lies” and: “Our day of judgment”.

(Peter Byren/PA) Expand

Close

(Peter Byren/PA)

(Peter Byren/PA)

PA

(Peter Byren/PA)

Filming on the superhero film resumed in the UK in September after it was paused as a precaution against coronavirus.

(Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Pattinson had tested positive for the illness, US outlets Variety and Vanity Fair previously reported.

(Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year, but was halted due to the pandemic.

The film was initially due for release in June 2021, but was delayed to October 1 2021.

Filming in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Filming in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Filming in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

Filming in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson, 34, follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

(Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

(Peter Byrne/PA)

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

PA Media