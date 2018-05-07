Robert Downey Jr has revealed that five out of six of the original Avengers have got matching tattoos.

Robert Downey Jr has revealed that five out of six of the original Avengers have got matching tattoos.

Robert Downey Jr reveals five of six Avengers have matching tattoos

The Iron Man star shared a video of himself being inked with the Avengers logo, as well as him preparing to tattoo the artist who worked on them.

@avengers part 1... They say it’s better to give than to receive ... @joshualord 🎥 and #dj credit @jimmy_rich A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on May 7, 2018 at 8:57am PDT He told entertainment magazine Entertainment Weekly: “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York.

“Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. “By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

The Iron Man actor, 53, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram Monday showing off the new body art. @avengers part 2... But on this night receiving was just as sweet ... Thank you @joshualord on behalf of all of us #chrisevans #scarlettjohansson @renner4real @chrishemsworth ... 🎥 and #dj credit @jimmy_rich A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on May 7, 2018 at 9:04am PDT In the video of him preparing to tattoo Lord, Downey Jr can be seen wearing a head torch and asking “where is my practice run?”

He captioned the Instagram post: “@avengers part 1… They say it’s better to give than to receive …”

Of the video of himself being tattooed, he wrote: “@avengers part 2… But on this night receiving was just as sweet … Thank you @joshualord on behalf of all of us.”

He captioned it “And last but certainly not least to the #firstavenger my brother #ChrisEvans Now we are one…” Avengers: Infinity War has broken box office records. It is released in UK cinemas now.

Press Association