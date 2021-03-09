Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya and Bukky Bakray react to Bafta nominations

Riz Ahmed has said it is an “incredible feeling” to be among those nominated for Bafta awards.

The actor has been nominated in the leading actor and outstanding British film categories for Sound Of Metal and Mogul Mowgli respectively.

In a statement to Bafta, he said the stories are both “so close to my heart”.

He added: “We made them against the odds with a lot of love, and to see that love coming back is an incredible feeling.

“Stories, especially these ones, remind us that even when we feel most alone, we’re in it together – and there’s something that connects us beyond our different or changing circumstances.

“It’s a message I hope we can hold onto right now.”

Sound Of Metal sees Ahmed play a drummer who loses their hearing, while Mogul Mowgli features the actor as a rapper searching for international fame.

Daniel Kaluuya is nominated in the supporting actor category for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

“Thus far, there has been no greater responsibility in my career than to honour the legacy of such a revolutionary human being,” he said.

“Chairman Fred Hampton was a unifier, a man who committed his life to empowering the marginalised and oppressed communities, whilst always serving, loving and uplifting the black community in the city of Chicago.”

Expand Close Daniel Kaluuya (Lauren Hurley/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Kaluuya (Lauren Hurley/PA)

He added: “It has been over 50 years since Chairman Fred’s assassination, yet his teachings and ideas are ubiquitous within numerous social constructs today and will stand the test of time if we continue his mission to embrace one another with unconditional love, compassion, empathy and respect.”

Rocks star Bukky Bakray, who is nominated in the leading actress and rising star categories for her role in the film, said: “This was really unexpected, don’t really know how to feel but it’s beautiful.

“All the nominees are stellar. I’m so happy for Rocks and I’m so happy for everyone who broke their back for this film. From the parents of all the actors to the crew members.”

PA Media