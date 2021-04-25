| 1.1°C Dublin

Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza among Oscar red carpet royalty

The couple walked the red carpet at this year’s ceremony which is much scaled-down compared to previous years.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed and his wife, novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, made their Oscars red carpet debut as the 93rd award ceremony got under way.

British actor Ahmed, 38, is nominated in the best actor category for Sound Of Metal.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He revealed in January this year that he and US writer Mirza had tied the knot.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ahmed joked about their supposed “secret” wedding.

He told Fallon: “It’s a weird one because we live in a social media age if you don’t get on the megaphone about stuff it’s like, it’s a secret. But I never know how much is oversharing.”

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza at Union Station in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza at Union Station in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Mirza is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include A Place For Us. She was raised in California, according to her website.

Ahmed’s portrayal of a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal has garnered him award season prestige.

PA Media

