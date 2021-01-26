Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan among Spirit Award nominees

Riz Ahmed is among the nominees for the Film Independent Spirit Awards (Ian West/PA)

British stars Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan are among the nominees for the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Ahmed was recognised in the best male lead category for his portrayal of a punk music drummer struggling with losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal while Mulligan is nominated for Promising Young Woman.

The Crown star Emerald Fennell is up for best director for Promising Young Woman, her directorial debut.

Best feature is between First Cow, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Nomadland.

The nominees were announced in a video shared online and hosted by directors Olivia Wilde and Barry Jenkins and actress Laverne Cox.

Ahmed is nominated in the same category as the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Adarsh Gourav for The White Tiger, Rob Morgan for Bull and Steven Yeun for Minari.

Mulligan, who has attracted Oscar buzz for her performance, is nominated alongside Nicole Beharie for Miss Juneteenth, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sidney Flanigan for Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Julia Garner for The Assistant and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.

In the TV categories, best ensemble cast in a new scripted series was awarded to the stars of Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You.

The annual ceremony usually takes place on the beach at Santa Monica on the eve of the Academy Awards.

However, in a break with tradition, this year the Spirit Awards are set to take place on April 22, the Thursday before Sunday’s Oscars, due to the disruption to the Hollywood calendar caused by the pandemic.

PA Media