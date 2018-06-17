Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan praises the #MeToo movement

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan says she now feels more comfortable as a woman in the entertainment industry as a result of the #MeToo movement – but warned there is still work to do.

The movement rose to prominence in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment on a massive scale in the industry, with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein facing a trial after being accused of rape.

Morgan, 26, plays Toni Topaz in teen drama Riverdale and welcomed the changing culture in showbusiness. When your lookin at bae & your heart is so full of love you just can’t help but smile . SEASON FINALE tonight !!💕🐍 😭 @thecwriverdale A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on May 16, 2018 at 11:25am PDT She told the Press Association: “I still think we have a lot of work to do and I still think we are very behind. I am starting to feel more comfortable as a woman in the entertainment industry because of the #MeToo movement so I feel so proud of all the women that came forward and who are fighting for us.

“We obviously have a lot of work to do but at least there is a movement and something is happening.” Canadian actress Morgan was speaking ahead of the MTV Movie And TV Awards, where Riverdale is nominated in four categories; Best Kiss; Best Musical Moment; Show Of The Year and Best Scene Stealer.

She said: “I definitely think awards ceremonies should have gender neutral categories. It’s 2018, I don’t know why we are still so behind right now. “If the Oscars could have gender neutral categories that would be amazing. If that could happen in 2019 I would love that.”

The MTV Movie And TV Awards will air on Monday.

Press Association