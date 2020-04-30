Rita Wilson shares touching message with husband Tom Hanks on their anniversary

Rita Wilson has marked her 32nd wedding anniversary with Tom Hanks by sharing a message to her husband on social media.

The Good Wife actress shared an image of the pair standing in front of a snowy mountain alongside her message.

She wrote on Instagram: “32 years with this guy!

“Tom Hanks happy anniversary, my love.

“Let’s go 32 more and then some!”

Oscar-winner Hanks and Wilson have recently recovered from coroanvirus.

They announced in march that they had been diagnosed with the illness while in Australia working on an Elvis Presley biopic and were treated in hospital.

The pair have since made a full recovery and returned to the US.

