Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You & I

Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You and I (Ian West/PA)

Rita Ora has announced the release date of her highly-anticipated third studio album You & I.

The album, which will arrive on July 14, was described by the British singer-songwriter as “my diary of the last few years”.

The announcement on Wednesday was accompanied by the release of a new single, Praising You, which features DJ Fatboy Slim.

The track’s video was directed by Oscar-winning director and Ora’s partner Taika Waititi. It will be performed live for the first time at the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final on May 9.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Ora said: “This album really means a lot to me.

“It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

The high-spirited record, on which Ora co-wrote every track, is conceptually threaded together to signify different chapters of her relationship.

The singer said working with Fatboy Slim had been a surreal experience after a chance meeting at Glastonbury festival developed into a friendship which evolved into a musical collaboration.

Praising You is a rework of Fatboy Slim’s Grammy-nominated, chart-topping anthem Praise You.

“To not only get Norman’s stamp of approval, but to actually collaborate with him and pay homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience,” Ora said.

“I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships.

“I’m incredibly honoured that we get to breathe new life into the song and re-introduce it to a whole new generation.”

As well as debuting Praising You at the Eurovision semi-final next month, Ora will also perform a medley of her biggest hits.