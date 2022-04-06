Rihanna and Peter Jackson join Forbes billionaires list for first time in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Rihanna and Peter Jackson have joined the Forbes billionaires list for the first time in 2022.

The pop star and Lord Of The Rings director entered the rankings this year alongside other Hollywood A-listers including Kanye West and Jay-Z.

The latest list of international billionaires, released by the US business magazine on Tuesday, rank the pair at 1729 and 1929 respectively.

Rihanna is valued by Forbes at 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) thanks to the success of her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty.

Expand Close Jackson earned billionaire status in November 2021 after selling part of his Weta digital film effects shop to Unity Software for $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jackson earned billionaire status in November 2021 after selling part of his Weta digital film effects shop to Unity Software for $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than 550 million dollars (£420 million) in revenue in 2020, Forbes said.

The singer also owns a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a 1 billion dollars (£765 million) valuation in February 2021.

The 36 year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, is Barbados’ first billionaire.

Jackson earned billionaire status in November after selling part of his Weta digital film effects shop to Unity Software for 1.6 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) in cash and stock.

Expand Close Kanye West is valued at 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) thanks to his lucrative fashion brands and a multi-year deal to design his trainer brand Yeezy for Adidas (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kanye West is valued at 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) thanks to his lucrative fashion brands and a multi-year deal to design his trainer brand Yeezy for Adidas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Video of the Day

The company used motion capture by actor Andy Serkis to create the on-screen visualization of the villainous character Gollum.

According to Forbes, Jackson’s world famous film franchises LOTR and The Hobbit have grossed 6 billion dollars (£4.5 billion) worldwide.

Ranking at 1513, rapper West is valued at 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) thanks to his lucrative fashion brands and a multi-year deal to design his trainer brand Yeezy for Adidas.

His industry mentor and music-mogul Jay-Z is valued at 1.4 billion dollars (£1 billion) and is ranked at number 2076 on the Forbes world billionaires list.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk occupies the top spot on the list, valued at 219 billion dollars (£167 billion), followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at 171 billion dollars (£131 billion).