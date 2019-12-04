Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 4 December 2019

Richard Madden leads red carpet arrivals at 1917 premiere

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the screening.

Richard Madden (Ian West/PA)
Richard Madden (Ian West/PA)

By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Richard Madden looked suave as he slipped into a tux for the premiere of his war film 1917.

The Bodyguard star wore a sharp suit as he walked the red carpet at the screening, which was attended by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

ipanews_fb35a864-6f5f-4137-a80f-cf6c7c6b7cc4_embedded248795957
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The actor was joined at the event by co-stars including Mark Strong, Andrew Scott and Claire Duburcq, who looked radiant in a red jacket and trousers.

ipanews_fb35a864-6f5f-4137-a80f-cf6c7c6b7cc4_embedded248794577
Mark Strong (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_fb35a864-6f5f-4137-a80f-cf6c7c6b7cc4_embedded248795217
Andrew Scott and Richard Madden (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_fb35a864-6f5f-4137-a80f-cf6c7c6b7cc4_embedded248794421
Claire Duburcq (Ian West/PA)

Call The Midwife star Leonie Elliott was also spotted at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square.

The actress, who plays Lucille Anderson in the BBC series, opted for a short black outfit and towering heels.

ipanews_fb35a864-6f5f-4137-a80f-cf6c7c6b7cc4_embedded248795028
Leonie Elliott (Ian West/PA)

1917 was directed by Sam Mendes and also stars Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top