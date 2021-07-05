Richard Donner, director of Superman and The Goonies, dies aged 91

Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978’s Superman and mastered the buddy comedy with the Lethal Weapon franchise, has died as the age of 91.

Lauren Shuler Donner, his wife and producing partner, told the Hollywood trade publication Deadline that Donner died Monday.

Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976’s The Omen. A then-unheard-of offer followed: $1 million to direct 1978’s Superman.

Donner channeled his love of the character into making the film, repeatedly facing off with producers over the need for special effects that would convince the audience that a superhero could really fly.

In the title role, Donner cast Christopher Reeve, who was associated with Superman for the rest of his life.

By the 21st century, the genre was dominating the box office in the US and thriving overseas. The heads of Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment—producers of most of today’s superhero fare— both worked for Donner when they were starting out in Hollywood.

Steven Spielberg, who produced The Goonies, said in a statement: “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres.

"Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and – of course – the greatest Goonie of all.

"He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

Tributes also poured in, including from Goonies star Sean Astin.

“Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine,” Astin said.

“He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12-year-old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.”

Director Kevin Smith tweeted: "Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon. I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick!”

Donner followed Superman with an indie, Inside Moves in 1980 and The Toy with Richard Pryor in 1982. In 1985, he made the kids’ adventure classic The Goonies and Ladyhawke, which would introduce him to his future wife, Lauren Shuler Donner.

The two married the following year. In 1993, they founded The Donners Company, which has produced such hits as Deadpool, The Wolverine and the X-Men franchise. Adjusted for inflation, his films have generated more than $1 billion in box office receipts.



