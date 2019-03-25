Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen for allegedly driving under the influence.

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen arrested for ‘driving under the influence’

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a post in Malibu, California, around 8pm on Sunday.

The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was not injured.

Actor Michael Madsen (Joel Ryan/PA)

Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest.

His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available.

He was released from jail on Monday morning.

His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Press Association