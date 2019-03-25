Entertainment Movies

Monday 25 March 2019

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen arrested for ‘driving under the influence’

The 61-year-old was released on Monday morning.

Michael Madsen (Gerard McCarthy/PA)
Michael Madsen (Gerard McCarthy/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a post in Malibu, California, around 8pm on Sunday.

The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was not injured.

ipanews_79dad007-a467-40b4-bd8a-1e44e1cbdc58_embedded22416523
Actor Michael Madsen (Joel Ryan/PA)

Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest.

His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available.

He was released from jail on Monday morning.

His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top