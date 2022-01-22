Regina King shares tribute to son after death aged 26: ‘He is such a bright light’

Regina King has paid tribute to her son, Ian Alexander Jr, after he died at the age of 26.

Alexander Jr was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

In a statement provided to media, King said that her family is “devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian”.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” she said. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander Jr had worked as a DJ, and had previously been described by King as “an amazing young man”.

A cause of death was not officially announced, but People magazine reports that Alexander Jr died by suicide.

King had spoken publicly about the close relationship she and her son shared, revealing in 2017 that the pair got matching tattoos.

On King’s 50th birthday last year, Alexander Jr shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother, writing on Instagram: “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”