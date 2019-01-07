Regina King issues Time’s Up challenge during Golden Globes speech

Regina King issued a Time’s Up challenge as she collected her gong at the Golden Globes.

The star, who won the best supporting actress prize for If Beale Street Could Talk, pledged she would only work on projects where 50% of those involved were women.

Congratulations to Regina King (@ReginaKing) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4gPSGdKSpT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Collecting her prize, she paid tribute to her director Barry Jenkins, saying: “I love you with all my heart. Thank you for your empathy, that when my son saw it he said it was the first time he saw himself.”

Just as she was about to wrap up her speech she added: “So often everyone out there hears us on the red carpet and says we are using the time to talk about ourselves and I just want to say Time’s Up x 2.

“The reason why we do this is because we understand our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone and I’m going to say in the next two years everything I produce – I’m making a vow and it’s going to be tough – will be 50% women and I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry but in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us.”

The actress received a standing ovation from Jessica Chastain during her speech.

A number of women, including Julianne Moore, Rachel Brosnahan and Yvonne Strahovski are wearing wristbands and ribbons that says Time’s Up x 2, to encourage companies to double the number of women in decision-making positions.

Press Association