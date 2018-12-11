Reese Witherspoon shares adorable pre-Christmas photo of her son

Reese Witherspoon has shared an adorable picture of her son Tennessee James Toth in the lead up to Christmas.

Reese Witherspoon has shared an adorable picture of her son Tennessee James Toth in the lead up to Christmas.

In the image, posted to Witherspoon’s Twitter page, her six-year-old son is seen riding a red tricycle against the backdrop of a staircase decorated with pine cones, greenery and red bows.

Two weeks til Christmas! Hands up if you’re excited! 🙌🏼🎄🎁🎊 pic.twitter.com/tuJBich949 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 11, 2018

Witherspoon, 42, captioned the photo: “Two weeks til Christmas! Hands up if you’re excited,” before posting a series of Christmas-themed emojis.

In the picture, Tennessee James, the child of the Big Little Lies star and her talent agent husband Jim Toth, reaches up to the sky. Tassels hang from the handlebars of his tricycle.

Witherspoon and Toth married in March 2011 at the actress’s country estate in Ojai, California, and welcomed Tennessee James in September 2012.

Press Association