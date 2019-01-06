Entertainment Movies

Sunday 6 January 2019

Reese Witherspoon remembers Globes blackout ahead of 2019 awards

The actress shared photos of women wearing black at last year’s awards ceremony.

Reese Witherspoon is a vocal campaigner for the Time’s Up movement (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Reese Witherspoon urged people to “continue to celebrate risk takers” as she remembered last year’s Time’s Up movement on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The majority of stars wore black at the 2018 ceremony, in a show of support for the victims of sexual harassment and assault. The all-black dress code was also adopted at the Baftas in London.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Globes, Hollywood star Witherspoon posted images on Twitter of celebrities wearing black on last year’s carpet.

The actress – one of the most vocal members of the Time’s Up initiative – wrote: “I will forever remember last year’s #GoldenGlobes, when we stood together in solidarity to fight for equality, parity, safety & inclusion.

“Good luck to all the nominees tonight!

“And may we continue to celebrate risk takers in our industry and beyond. @TIMESUPNOW.”

The 76th Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday and will be presented by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg.

Political biopic Vice leads the way with six nominations, followed closely by The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born, which all have five nods.

