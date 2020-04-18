Reese Witherspoon reflects on ’embarrassing and dumb’ 2013 arrest

Reese Witherspoon and her husband were arrested in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Reese Witherspoon has reflected on her 2013 arrest, saying it was “embarrassing and dumb”.

The Big Little Lies star and her husband Jim Toth were arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2013 after he was pulled over under suspicion of drink-driving.

Witherspoon was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct after she got out of the car against orders from a police officer.

Video footage of the incident showed her asking the officer if he knew her name and telling him he was about to find out.

Discussing the public apology she went on to make on Good Morning America, in which she said they showed “poor judgement”, Witherspoon said: “I definitely say sorry when I mess up.”

Witherspoon looked back on the incident on the I Weigh With Jameela Jamil podcast. On Good Morning America at the time, she told host George Stephanopoulos: “I know better, it was just unacceptable.”

Jamil told the actress: “You apologised and shamed yourself in a way that was so f****** refreshing to me. I loved your apology.”

Witherspoon replied: “But I did something really stupid. It was so embarrassing and dumb.

“But you know what, turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.

“I was always really fiesty, my mum called me fiesty. Sometimes it was well directed and sometimes it was not.”

PA Media