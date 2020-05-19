Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 in the works

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed a third Legally Blonde film is in the works (Ian West/PA)

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed a third Legally Blonde film is in the works, with The Office star Mindy Kaling to co-write the script.

The Oscar-winning actress played sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy and its 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

Witherspoon will reprise the role in an upcoming third film, which will be written by Kaling and Dan Goor.

Witherspoon said: “Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3!”

She added: “This is #ElleWoodsApproved!”

Kaling added: “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

A third Legally Blonde film was initially announced in 2018. The second movie ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.

The new project will be produced by the original film’s studio, MGM, and Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon, a best actress Oscar winner for Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, recently announced she would star in two rom-coms for Netflix.

PA Media