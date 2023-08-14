Red scares and blacklists: remembering the heroes and villains of Hollywood’s witch hunt

The Cold War unleashed an era of paranoia that saw friends inform on friends and created a trail of bitterness that was felt many decades later, as a new series of films showing at the IFI attests

Climate of fear: Protesters outside a Beverly Hills cinema in 1960, at the end of the Hollywood blacklist era. Main photo via Getty

In 1976, Woody Allen took on a rare serious acting role. Martin Ritt’s film The Front was set in 1953 and starred Allen as Howard Prince, a restaurant cashier and bookie who finds himself at the centre of the communist witch-hunts. When his best friend Alfred Miller (Michael Murphy), a Hollywood screenwriter, gets blacklisted, he asks Howard to be a ‘front’, presenting Miller’s scripts as his own in return for a 10pc cut of the fee.

Soon Howard is fronting for numerous blacklisted writers, but his apparently prodigious talent raises suspicions.

The Front, while not a perfect film, was a cry from the heart — its director, writer (Walter Bernstein) and leading actor (Zero Mostel) had been blacklisted themselves. Mostel, one of the great comic actors of the late 20th century, lost his best years to a senseless ban and died, aged 62, in the midst of an overdue comeback.

A short season of movies running this month at the IFI is devoted to film-makers who survived the blacklist. Look Who’s Back: The Hollywood Renaissance and the Blacklist will showcase films by directors Jules Dassin and John Berry, and writers Waldo Salt and Ring Lardner Jr, whose careers rebounded in the 1960s and 70s.

But the likes of Dassin and Lardner were the exception rather than the rule, and the campaign to rid American life of suspected commies took a heavy toll in the entertainment industry and beyond, frustrating careers and blighting many lives.

The character Zero Mostel played in The Front was based on a real actor, Philip Loeb, star of a radio and TV show called The Goldbergs. In 1950, Loeb was named as a communist in ‘Red Channels’, a list of 151 actors and artists published by the right-wing journal Counterattack. The evidence seemed spurious, but Loeb was fired from the show and hardly worked again. He died by suicide in 1955. Mostel knew him, and many more besides, who had fallen victim to this episode of collective madness.

America had always been deeply suspicious of socialism, which seemed inimical to its heady brand of hyper-capitalism. But during the Great Depression, the Communist Party USA attracted new members. While still very small in terms of numbers, it played a role in the Hollywood strikes of the 1920s and 30s aimed at securing better employment rights and pay. This fact was not forgotten by arch conservatives including Walt Disney, who would lead the anti-communist charge of the late 1940s.

The craze abated somewhat when the US and the Soviet Union became allies during World War II, but returned with a bang once the Cold War descended. After the Republican Party gained control of both House and Senate in 1946, anti-communist activity rapidly increased, spearheaded by rabble-rousing conspiracists such as Senator Joseph McCarthy, but also by the HUAC (House Un-American Activities Committee), which in 1947 initiated the first Hollywood blacklist.

Fuelled by paranoia and venal political agendas, the HUAC was essentially an open-ended fishing expedition aimed at rooting out a largely imaginary enemy. In October 1947, the committee held nine days of hearings into suspected communist infiltration of the motion picture industry. After 10 writers and producers, including Dalton Trumbo, Ring Lardner and the director Edward Dmytryk, refused to testify, they were cited for contempt and subjected to a show trial. Some were sent to prison. Their only actual crime was refusing to appear before the committee, which had summoned them on bogus grounds: the American constitution explicitly defends freedom of thought, belief and association, and being sentimental about Trotsky or workers’ rights are not and were not indictable offences, even in the US.

Nevertheless, at a craven meeting of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, studio bosses in effect banished the ‘Hollywood Ten’ from the American film industry. This was the start of an ever-expanding witch-hunt that saw big stars publicly accused, while others named names.

The blacklist included both real communists (Joseph Losey, Robert Rossen) and imaginary ones (Orson Welles, Charlie Chaplin), whose careers were torpedoed nevertheless. Accused of being a communist sympathiser, Chaplin was forced to leave the US for Europe, where Welles was already in exile. Paul Robeson, the great African-American singer and actor, found himself in the HUAC’s sights because of his leftist and civil rights sympathies; when he refused to recant, the US State Department cancelled Robeson’s passport, and his income plummeted.

In this climate of fear, no star — no matter how big — was safe; friends informed on friends, husbands abandoned wives. Dorothy Comingore, who had co-starred with Orson Welles in Citizen Kane, had a long track record as a supporter of civil rights, and this was enough to get her blacklisted. Called before the HUAC in 1952, she refused to answer their questions: already a target of newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst’s yellow press, Comingore was hounded to an early grave.

I'm Spartacus: from left, Dalton Trumbo, Kirk Douglas and Elia Kazan.

Her ex-husband, the screenwriter Richard Collins, fared rather differently. He had been a member of the Communist Party USA in the 1930s, and to save his skin became one of the HUAC’s first so-called ‘friendly witnesses’; that is, people who informed on others either to save their skin or advance their careers.

Collins named more than 20 colleagues who had been in the Communist Party, and managed to keep working himself. Interestingly, Collins wrote the initial treatment for Invasion of the Body Snatchers, a cult 1956 science-fiction film said to have been inspired by McCarthyist paranoia.

High Noon (1952) was also an allegory of the evils of the witch-hunts. During the film’s production, its writer, Carl Foreman, was blacklisted. Gary Cooper was the hero of the piece, playing a smalltown sheriff who refuses to hide under the bed like his neighbours, and faces a gang of outlaws alone.

Though conservative himself, Cooper refused to abandon Foreman when the HUAC turned on him.

When High Noon’s producer Stanley Kramer removed Foreman’s screenwriting credit, Cooper and his director Fred Zinnemann threatened to walk off the film if it was not restored. Cooper also offered to testify on Foreman’s behalf, and called him “the finest kind of American”. The actor, Foreman later said, “was the only big one who tried to help — the only one”.

John Wayne had threatened Cooper with blacklisting if he didn’t wash his hands of Foreman. An enthusiastic anti-communist, he was a blacklister himself, ensuring that anyone suspected of leftist sympathies didn’t set foot on his sets.

While still a rising star, Sterling Hayden had briefly joined the Communist Party in 1946. A former US Marine, and a war hero, he was persuaded to become a friendly witness, and name names. He later said that the FBI had threatened him with loss of custody of his kids, and wrote in his memoir: “I don’t think you have the foggiest notion of the contempt I have had for myself since the day I did that thing.”

One of the finest actors of his generation, Lee J Cobb was accused of being a communist and called to appear before the HUAC in 1951. He refused, but two years later relented, and named 20 people as Communist Party members, a decision he also regretted.

Cobb later starred opposite Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront (1954), which was directed by one of the most famous ‘friendly witnesses’. Elia Kazan had been a member of the Communist Party in the 1930s, and in 1952 named eight former colleagues and friends as communists, including Clifford Odets, Morris Carnovsky and Paula Strasberg.

Arthur Miller subsequently severed ties with Kazan, and Orson Welles called him “a traitor”. In 1999, when Kazan was presented with an honorary Oscar, many in the audience pointedly refused to applaud.

This bitterness dragged on for a decade, and though leftists raised a glass when fulminator-in-chief Joseph McCarthy died suddenly in 1957, the blacklist only really ended in 1960, thanks in a large part to Kirk Douglas.

Douglas co-produced and starred in Spartacus, the top-grossing film of 1960. It was written by Dalton Trumbo, one of the Hollywood Ten, who had spent a year in prison for refusing to testify before HUAC and had subsequently toiled on hack movies using a series of aliases. His life was dramatised in the 2015 film Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston.

During the blacklist, Trumbo had written up to 10 screenplays a year and often worked on projects far beneath his elegant talents. When two of his scripts, for Roman Holiday and The Brave One, won Oscars, he was unable to accept them. But when the time came for Spartacus to be released, Kirk Douglas went to war to ensure that Trumbo was credited as the film’s writer.

After Spartacus, the foundations of the Hollywood blacklist quickly crumbled, but many lives had already been ruined.

The Front ends on a heroic note, with fake screenwriter Howard Prince locating his conscience while being questioned by the HUAC, whom he tells to “go f*** yourselves”. In reality, heroism of that kind was in short supply during the Hollywood witch-hunts, and many ‘friendly witnesses’ would go to their graves tormented by what they had done.

