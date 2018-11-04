Rebel Wilson's claim that she is the first plus-size star in a rom-com has irked the internet

Rebel Wilson is rightfully proud of what looks to be a career-changing role as the lead in Isn't it Romantic.

The Australian actress has been not-so-quietly making waves for herself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, with supporting and scene-stealing roles in the Pitch Perfect franchise, How to be Single and Bridesmaids, so her latest foray as a lead is part of a natural career trajectory. Rebel (37) was rightfully proud at her achievement, in particular, because she is changing what has been the clichéd expectation of what a leading lady in Hollywood should look like.

In an interview on the Ellen show, she said: "I am proud to be the first-ever plus size girl to be the star of a romantic comedy," Wilson told DeGeneres, also mentioning that the film is her debut as a producer."

However, many were quick to point out the inaccuracy in her claim, which was downright false, pointing out that Queen Latifah has starred in a number of romantic comedies. When someone tweeted her pointing out that both Latifah and Mo'Nique had starring rom-com parts, she responded: "Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area."

...you're not the first though, @RebelWilson. Mo'nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Kathy Bates, Gabby Sidibe, Octavia Spencer, and so many more have done it way before any of us knew who you were. https://t.co/RDqQH75u0S — Bae Grylls (Mastodon: @theauracle@queer.party) (@TheAuracl3) November 2, 2018

Her explanation didn't do many favours in the eyes of critics though - either way, it's still pretty cool that someone who isn't a size six is playing Liam Hemsworth's love interest, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is a supporting part, and she isn't making fun of herself, her size - in fact, her size isn't even acknowledged, which is a pretty good place to be.

