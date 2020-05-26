Rebel Wilson reveals weight loss and career goals she hopes to achieve this year

Rebel Wilson has said that she hopes to lose weight and get one of her films into production before the end of 2020.

The Australian actress said in an Instagram post that she is trying to get her weight to 75kg as part of her “year of health mission”.

She added that she also hopes to “get one of my movies into production before the end of the year” despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks – but I’m working hard,” said Wilson, 40.

She shared the message alongside a photo of her wearing sports clothes while on all fours.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going. It will be worth it,” she said.

Wilson added: “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress.

“But good things are coming your way.”

