Rebel Wilson jokes award shows returning means actors can stop making podcasts

Rebel Wilson has joked that one of the benefits of awards shows returning due to the easing of coronavirus restrictions is that actors can stop making wellness podcasts to fill the void.

The Australian actress is taking on hosting duties at the Bafta award ceremony, which is being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Wilson, 42, will be bringing her humour to the event, which she said will celebrate the anniversaries of popular British film franchises including James Bond and Harry Potter, and the not so highly rated Cats.

Speaking ahead of her Bafta debut on The One Show, Wilson said: “It’s like everybody who could potentially employ me is in the audience so no pressure.

“But it’s really cool that award shows are back it’s like ‘Wow the actors don’t need to do wellness podcasts anymore’.

“They can wear their fancy outfits, they can come on the red carpet, it’s going to be really like glamorous. And I think people are up for that, they’re up for a good night and it’s all about celebrating films.

“I mean, the British films, their legacy, is awesome. We’re celebrating 75 years of James Bond, the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the third anniversary of Cats… so it’s going to be really good.”

The 2019 big screen adaption of Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s classic musical Cats, which featured a star-studded line up including Wilson and Dame Judi Dench, was a critical and commercial flop.

Wilson admitted that she does get nervous when presenting such events, saying: “It’s hard as the host because you want it to be funny but in these weird times, what if I get cancelled or something?

She added jokingly: “I would actually love that because then I wouldn’t have to work for two years. I’d really enjoy that actually.”

The actress also revealed that she has a connection to a royal family member who she runs certain jokes by to get their approval, but would not give their name.

Pitch Perfect star Wilson, who famously played Fat Amy in the franchise, follows in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry as host.

She made her Hollywood break in the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids which saw her and British comedian Matt Lucas play characters who live together as housemates.

After the movie, the pair became roommates in real life with Wilson admitting that they once received a complaint for singing show tunes in their hot tub too loudly.

“We loved it because Matt and I just had so much in common and loving theatre and all the musicals is definitely one of them”, she added.

The Baftas ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 13.