Rebel Wilson: Comedy is still dominated by men

Rebel Wilson said comedy roles are still dominated by men (PA)

Rebel Wilson says the comedy world is still dominated by men.

The Hollywood star, 40, said there has been “a lot of change” with the success of films such as Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

But the Australian comic and actress told The Sun: “I definitely think it’s still a male dominated industry.

Wherever you are in the world right now, sending you love â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ZffgmEuooB — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 16, 2020

“I’ve been living mainly in America for the past decade and when I first went over to America I had to work under very successful male comedians.

“I did work for Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller and Sacha Baron Cohen.

“These guys were very powerful in the industry and I kind of had to slot into their material. You don’t ever get to be the star and you don’t necessarily get a favourable edit or as good role.

“You’re more trying to embellish a very small, small role, that’s not normally as well developed as the male roles.”

PA Media