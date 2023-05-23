Ray Stevenson: Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis leads tribute to ‘first’ ever co-star

Ray Stevenson arriving for the world premiere of The Three Musketeers in London Photo: Ian West/PA Wire — © PA

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has led the tributes to actor Ray Stevenson, who has died aged 58.

The Irish actor, whose credits included HBO series Rome, Marvel’s Thor films and action film RRR, died on Sunday.

His publicist confirmed the news to Variety, and a cause of death has not been given.

Following the announcement, many of Stevenson’s co-stars have paid tribute to the actor, including former child star Lewis, who starred alongside the actor in TV film Some Kind of Life.

“This is so sad,” Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, wrote on Twitter.

“Ray played my dad in the first thing I ever did on TV. Almost 30 years ago. A proper actor with a fascinating career and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better first experience in this ridiculous industry.”

James Purefoy, who starred alongside Stevenson in Rome, wrote: “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim.

“My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Meanwhile, RRR director SS Rajamoul wrote: “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Stevenson will posthumously appear in Disney Plus Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka. His role in the series was revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year.

In response to Purefoy’s tribute, Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill posted a broken-heart emoji.