| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Psycho at 60: The story behind Hitchcock's rule-breaking hit

Critics were appalled by the film's seediness and violence, but the cinema-going public begged to differ, writes Paul Whitington

&lsquo;Compellingly awful&rsquo;:Janet Leigh in the legendary shower scene in Psycho, which took a week to film Expand

Close

&lsquo;Compellingly awful&rsquo;:Janet Leigh in the legendary shower scene in Psycho, which took a week to film

‘Compellingly awful’:Janet Leigh in the legendary shower scene in Psycho, which took a week to film

‘Compellingly awful’:Janet Leigh in the legendary shower scene in Psycho, which took a week to film

Paul Whitington

Sixty years ago, American punters were queuing around the block to see Psycho. In the foyer, they were greeted by a giant cut-out of the film's director, looking tetchy and pointing at his watch.

"It is required that you see Psycho from the very beginning," the poster told them, and it wasn't kidding - latecomers were not permitted.

It was all part of an ingenious lo-fi publicity campaign orchestrated by Alfred Hitchcock himself, who had invested a great deal of his own money in Psycho and stood to lose big if it failed. It might well have: filmed in black and white at a time when Technicolor ruled, it had been deemed so transgressive by Hitch's studio, Paramount, that they had refused to back it.