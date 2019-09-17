Premiere date announced for The Devil Wears Prada musical

A musical adaption of The Devil Wears Prada featuring music from Sir Elton John will debut next year, producers have said.

The stage version of the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will premiere in Chicago in July 2020 before an expected move to Broadway.

Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of a college graduate in The Devil Wears Prada proved to be a breakout role (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D Shapiro, The Devil Wears Prada’s theatre adaptation will follow on from the original novel as well as the movie in exploring the cutthroat fashion world of New York City.

Streep earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal of fierce magazine editor Miranda Priestly while Hathaway starred as Andrea Sachs, a young graduate who lands a job as one of Priestly’s assistants.

Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Simon Baker also starred.

Casting for the stage show has not been announced, though it will feature music from Sir Elton and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

The production will premiere at Chicago’s James M Nederlander Theatre on July 14, 2020 and remain in the city until August 16.

It is later expected to move to Broadway.

PA Media