Powerful piece veers off course

Over the last decade, Vanessa Kirby has had a steady career in theatre, TV and film but it was her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown that brought her international stardom. Now, the 32-year-old Londoner takes that stardom into her first movie lead, a challenging one in which she shines. Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó has never been afraid to broach difficult subjects and Pieces of a Woman, written by Kata Weber, is no exception. The film has much to admire, it deals with a harrowing subject and is emotionally naked in places, however its power is somewhat diluted by unnecessary tangents.

The film, set in the US, is told over a year in chapters which are roughly one month apart. It opens in September just as Martha (Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are about to have their first baby. They have chosen a home birth but when Martha goes into labour, their expected midwife is replaced by Eva (Molly Parker). Without spoiling the plot, all does not go according to plan.

The labour and birth are shot as a remarkable 23-minute continuous take. Tracking shots capture the full unglamorous excitement and drama of having a baby and it is very powerful. Only then does the title card appear and the main body of the film begins. That works well. It marks Martha and Sean's before and after, their togetherness and their division as they cope in different ways with the situation that unfolds.

Unfortunately, it also marks the end of the most effective part of the film. It's not that it gets bad, it just gets a bit distracted. The strength of this story is in its emotional heft. Difficult feelings are examined bravely by both filmmakers and actors alike. The subject matter is also thought-provoking, but it takes odd wanders into melodrama that do it no favours and there are two plot strands in particular that don't work.

The first involves Martha's mother, Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn), who has never approved of Sean. He is a construction worker, working on a bridge that doubles as a slightly overdone metaphor, and he is too rough and ready for his mother-in-law's refined tastes. That's fine. She sees an opportunity to interfere and she takes it. However, Elizabeth's incipient dementia is chucked into the story in a way that simply makes you ask, what is this for?

The second involves the storyline about a legal battle. The decision is taken to engage Martha's high-powered lawyer cousin Suzanne (Sarah Snook) to sue the midwife. That issue of legal action, of the need to feel like you're doing something and the sometimes blurry line between justice and revenge, is important. However, the court case develops into a further, entirely unnecessary, mini plot that becomes not only superfluous but ridiculous. While the mother's early-stage dementia fails to add anything to the story, this legal strand actually detracts from it.

The subject of the film is one which is rarely dealt with and it may prove triggering for some people. The movie is very good on the different ways people grieve, what they express and what they cannot express and how loss can reawaken old issues like addiction and problematic family dynamics. It is also very good on the effects that trauma can have on a couple.

Both leads are excellent and were nominated by Netflix for Academy Award consideration, and the film was due to have the cinema release that would make Oscar contention possible. However, LaBeouf's proposal for consideration has been withdrawn by Netflix on foot of legal proceedings brought by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs who is suing him for "sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress".

The issue of where an actor's private and professional lives bifurcate is a complex one, but it's worth flagging that given the nature of the allegations, there is a scene in the film that could prove upsetting to some. It is a scene brought about by frustration, lack of communication and misdirected need, and it is a scene that is brave and worthy of inclusion. It is inherently upsetting, but its parallel to LaBeouf's real-life legal proceedings heightens that.

Pieces of a Woman is no easy watch. It will, I suspect, be a love/hate experience for many, and may also prove distressing for some. By the same token, though, it might prove cathartic or helpful for some to see their experiences or feelings realised and expressed onscreen. It's a topic not often enough discussed perhaps, so this was a film most certainly worth making.

Pieces of a Woman

★★★

Cert 12A, now on Netflix

Let It Snow

VOD now

★★

No Cert

Not to be confused with the Yuletide rom-com of the same name, Let It Snow is a brand of horror that sends willing ingenues into situations clearly signposted as lethal, and then tortures them slowly. Director Stanislav Kapralov sets his self-penned debut on location in the Gudauri Mountains of Georgia, utilising a cash-rebate programme devised to open up the Eastern European country as a film location.

What Georgia’s tourism office makes of his efforts is another matter as the place is not exactly depicted as full of warm welcomes. US snowboarders Mia and Max (Ivanna Sakhno and Alex Hafner) arrive to the ski resort seeking to ride the infamous “Black Ridge”.

From the get-go, they encounter locals full of foreboding and discouraging signals. Chief among them is Tinatin Dalakishvili’s dour receptionist, who crosses herself and warns of mysterious deaths on this piste. The couple shrug off any advice but soon find themselves being pursued by a masked motorski rider wielding axes and explosives.

While the production values are good, the film is painfully one-note, with a ridiculous premise that runs out of steam and drags its feet. Best avoided.

Hilary White

Deliver Us From Evil

VOD now

★★★★

No Cert

Expand Close Lee Jung-jae (left) and Hwang Jung-min in "Deliver Us From Evil" / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lee Jung-jae (left) and Hwang Jung-min in "Deliver Us From Evil"

Scriptwriter Hong Won-Chan delivered one of the most adrenalised action thrillers of 2010 with The Yellow Sea. A decade on, he directs as well as writes in this spring-loaded, blood-spattered chase across the Far East. Our hero is In-nam (Korean screen icon Hwang Jung-min), a hitman carrying out a final job in Tokyo so that he can hang up his spurs and retire to the barstool. When his old flame has been found dead in Thailand and her daughter kidnapped, he sets out to try and find the little girl with a level of deadliness that makes Liam Neeson look like Francis Brennan. Nothing is ever easy in such a world, however. On In-nam’s tail is Ray the Butcher (Lee Jung-jae), the slash-happy brother of his last victim who is now hell-bent on vengeance.

If you’re looking to kick off the year with a jolt to the system, this will do the trick, and then some. The fight choreography is never quite as flamboyant as, say, The Raid, but Hong’s camera angles and atmospherics are delectable in places. Hwang and Lee go at it like the clappers towards a savage finale, the former especially impressive as the anti-hero discovers that he has in fact got skin in the game.

Hilary White

The Glass Man

VOD now

★★★

No Cert

Every time you think you know what’s happening in Cristian Solimeno’s The Glass Man, you have to think again. There are crumbs of the reveal sprinkled throughout the film but you don’t even recognise many of them as crumbs, much less guess the ending. Rights issues meant the film is only getting a release now, it’s VOD on all the usual channels, and although it was shot in 2011, it remains remarkably relevant.

Martin Pyrite (Andy Nyman) has been telling porkies. His wife (Neve Campbell) hands him a healthy packed lunch every day and he dutifully sets off for work. But Martin no longer has a job and his need to keep up appearances has led him into major debt. It seems that anything is preferable to admitting his perceived failure. When a debt collector (James Cosmo) shows up in the middle of the night, mild- mannered Martin is offered an out-of-character solution to his problem.

The film is low on budget but high on concept and detail. It covers a lot of ground, including societal norms, mental health and masculinity with the occasional humour thrown in. And Nyman is wonderful as a character who is frustrating but sympathetic.

Aine O’Connor

Sunday Indo Living