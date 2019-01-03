Poppins struggles to keep pace with 2018’s blockbusters

Mary Poppins Returns is struggling to keep pace at the UK box office with 2018’s other blockbusters, new figures show.

Mary Poppins Returns is struggling to keep pace at the UK box office with 2018’s other blockbusters, new figures show.

The long-awaited sequel has taken £23.2 million in UK cinemas after two weekends on release.

While this was enough to put it at the top of the box office chart over Christmas, it is a long way behind the £49.1 million taken by Avengers: Infinity War after its first two weekends.

Infinity War remains the biggest film to be released in the UK in 2018, having taken an enormous £70.8 million to date.

(PA Graphics)

In second place is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, currently on £65.6 million.

The Abba-themed musical had taken £27.0 million in the UK after two weekends on release – again, more than the equivalent figure for Mary Poppins Returns.

Poppins is also trailing behind the likes of Black Panther (£29.5 million after two weekends) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (£25.6 million).

With the film still playing at hundreds of cinemas across the country, box office takings are certain to rise further – especially with many children still off school.

But momentum might not be enough to put Mary Poppins Returns into the top five releases of 2018.

To do this, the film would need to overtake Bohemian Rhapsody, currently in fifth place with £47.2 million.

UK box office figures are published by the British Film Institute.

Press Association