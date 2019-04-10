Police hunting gunman after women shot at Nipsey Hussle vigil

Court papers say police are looking for a gunman after two women were shot and injured during a vigil for Nipsey Hussle hours after the rapper was killed.

Court papers say police are looking for a gunman after two women were shot and injured during a vigil for Nipsey Hussle hours after the rapper was killed.

A search warrant affidavit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court was used to get surveillance video from the shopping centre where Hussle was killed March 31 and the crowd later gathered to mourn him.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The affidavit says police are investigating the identity of both gunman and intended victim.

The women told investigators they fell to the ground as the crowd stampeded around them and discovered they had been shot, one in the back, one in the elbow.

Police Chief Michel Moore acknowledged the women’s reports two days after the vigil, but he said a commander there heard no gunfire.

Press Association