‘Playing The Sex Pistols felt like time travel’

The cast of Danny Boyle’s mini-series assess the legacy of the punk pioneers and why the cast still love John Lydon despite his attempts to stop the show using the band’s songs

From left, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook. Photo by Rebecca Brenneman/FX Expand
Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Sid Vicious, Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols. Photo by Richard E Aaron via Getty Expand
Malcolm McLaren, most famous for his management of the British punk group the Sex Pistols. Photo by Stuart Nicol via Getty Images Expand
Lydon, Vicious, Jones and Cook of the Sex Pistols. Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns Expand

From left, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook. Photo by Rebecca Brenneman/FX

Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Sid Vicious, Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols. Photo by Richard E Aaron via Getty

Malcolm McLaren, most famous for his management of the British punk group the Sex Pistols. Photo by Stuart Nicol via Getty Images

Lydon, Vicious, Jones and Cook of the Sex Pistols. Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Paul Whitington

On June 7, 1977, as the great and good gathered on the Mall to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee, a small boat festooned in homemade banners hoved to under Westminster Bridge. Onboard, chaos reigned, as a band thrashed through a noisy song led by their singer, a short man with red spiked hair and wildly staring eyes. “God save the Queen,” he sang, “the fascist regime, they made you a moron, potential H-bomb.”

None of this seemed very British, and the exhibition came to an abrupt end when police forced the boat to dock and arrested most of the entourage. The singer was John Lydon (or Johnny Rotten), the band the Sex Pistols, invented by Malcolm McLaren (according to McLaren), and for a brief but spectacular moment the bête noire of Britain’s establishment.

