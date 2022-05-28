‘Playing The Sex Pistols felt like time travel’

On June 7, 1977, as the great and good gathered on the Mall to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee, a small boat festooned in homemade banners hoved to under Westminster Bridge. Onboard, chaos reigned, as a band thrashed through a noisy song led by their singer, a short man with red spiked hair and wildly staring eyes. “God save the Queen,” he sang, “the fascist regime, they made you a moron, potential H-bomb.”

None of this seemed very British, and the exhibition came to an abrupt end when police forced the boat to dock and arrested most of the entourage. The singer was John Lydon (or Johnny Rotten), the band the Sex Pistols, invented by Malcolm McLaren (according to McLaren), and for a brief but spectacular moment the bête noire of Britain’s establishment.

How good they were has always been open to debate, and Lydon single-handedly elevated obnoxiousness into a kind of art form, but the Sex Pistols were the spearhead of British punk and would have a lasting influence on the bands that followed.

The story of their rise to fame and rapid implosion is action-packed and forms the grimy subject matter of Pistol, a six-part mini-series that debuts on Disney+ next week. Created by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, Pistol stars Anson Boon as Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

When I spoke to them via Zoom this week, I wondered how four young men born long after the Sex Pistols had vanished managed to find a way into this arcane and almost Dickensian yarn.

“I think it’s testament to the writing and the costume design — and to Danny’s direction,” says Slater, “that the whole outside world seemed to disappear every time we came into work. You just forgot about everything else — it was just like we stepped back into 75, 76.”

Boon agrees. “It was so immersive,” he says. “Most of the cameras were hidden, and Danny did a really good job of viscerally describing to us what it felt like, what people were like in the thick of it all. And we got given a bunch of stock footage, archival footage, and we just really immersed ourselves in all of that. So yeah, it really did feel like time travel some days.”

Boyle’s series is based on Lonely Boy, Sex Pistols’ founder and guitarist Steve Jones’s harrowing memoir of his often grandly dysfunctional life. Abused as a child, addicted to burglary as a teen and to sex as an adult, he found his calling — for a time at least — with the Pistols: he’s played in the series by Toby Wallace.

Expand Close Lydon, Vicious, Jones and Cook of the Sex Pistols. Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lydon, Vicious, Jones and Cook of the Sex Pistols. Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

The most interesting thing about the Sex Pistols was the fact that they were outsiders in every possible sense, unkempt nobodies who managed to storm the citadel of British popular culture. They implied that anyone could make it if they were brave enough and lucky enough. All four members were working class, chippy — to put it mildly, and of questionable musical talent — for many years spurious rumours persisted that they had been replaced by session musicians on their debut album Never Mind the Bollocks: Here’s the Sex Pistols.

Video of the Day

Read More

‘Brilliant hoax’

“I think it’s largely to do with Malcolm McLaren and the image that he wanted to project,” says Boon, “but history portrays them as spitting, anarchic devils who couldn’t play and never got on, and actually none of it is true. John Lydon and Glen Matlock were really good friends, and that continued through the reunions and all. People fall out, that’s just life, but there are some lovely moments in the show where you see that they really could play, and they were really good mates at one point, especially before fame got involved.”

Never Mind the Bollocks was the band’s first studio album, and their last; partly because it caused such a stink in fusty 1970s Britain, and partly because the volatile Sex Pistols line-up was always likely to implode. And all the while McLaren, punk’s self-styled Fagin, was attempting to pull the strings, and would later claim that the whole thing had been a brilliant hoax, a money-making scheme, though I’m not sure who made much money out of it, apart from Richard Branson and Virgin Records.

“I think Malcolm was very ambitious,” says Boon, “not dissimilar to John in a way. He’s actually hard to talk about because he’s such a conundrum, and whatever you go to say about him, you find yourself going, ‘Oh actually, that’s not true’. He was a walking contradiction really, but certainly a very unique mind. He’d bring something into creation, breathe life into it and then burn it down.”

Expand Close Malcolm McLaren, most famous for his management of the British punk group the Sex Pistols. Photo by Stuart Nicol via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Malcolm McLaren, most famous for his management of the British punk group the Sex Pistols. Photo by Stuart Nicol via Getty Images

McLaren, who died in 2010, has long been a deeply divisive figure. It was he and Vivienne Westwood who established the King’s Road fashion boutique Sex, which would become the epicentre of the London punk scene. In 1974, Steve Jones asked McLaren to manage his rough and ready rock band the Strand: ruthless as ever, Malcolm sacked original guitarist Wally Nightingale, and staged open auditions for a new frontman.

In 1975, McLaren’s associate Bernie Rhodes spotted Lydon loitering on the King’s Road wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt he had customised by cutting out two eye holes and writing the words ‘I hate…’ above the logo. A chaotic audition did not impress the other band members, but McLaren sensed that Lydon would grow into the role, and was right.

Original bassist Glen Matlock was sacked during the recording of Never Mind the Bollocks, and replaced by John Simon Ritchie, a squatter pal of Lydon’s known to his associates as Sid Vicious. In their brief time together, the band would stage a series of legendarily rowdy concerts, upset the establishment at every opportunity, and do their level best to scupper their own careers.

Louis Partridge is well cast as Vicious, who died of a heroin overdose in 1979 after being accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. For many, the sneering, snarling Sid embodied punk attitude, but his defensive posturing must have been hard for the actor to penetrate.

“I don’t think people really care to look past that,” says Partridge, “and think of him as a human. They’d rather remember him as this punk icon who was so cool and took all these drugs and died young, but really he was a kid who was lost in a world he didn’t understand, and wanted a load of attention. So once you get past the image, he’s just another bloke really who had his own problems and had a really difficult upbringing. Danny and Craig gave him that story, which is so important.”

Christian Lees, who plays Glen Matlock, had the advantage of being able to consult the man he was playing. “I felt very lucky and privileged to speak to Glen,” Lees tells me. “He was very generous. He gave me his number, and within 20 minutes of meeting him, he picked up the bass and was giving me lessons. I got the sense that he doesn’t really go back there a lot, and that it was a vulnerable thing for him to go back over some of those moments, but I got an overwhelming sense too of just how fond he was of that time. He really was fond of those memories and the gang — and John in particular.”

Surreal situation

Pistols drummer Paul Cook was equally generous to Slater, who plays him in the show. “I’ve been a fan of them since I was 14 or 15,” he says, “so I knew the songs, and I kind of played along to them a bit. I wasn’t a real drummer, you know, I had a basic understanding of it but it was so surreal to have him sort of hovering over my shoulder and just helping me sort it all out. We got on really well, we talked music and stuff, and I was just really interested to find out some of the details from back in the day and do a little bit of a deeper dig.”

Boon, though, had to come to terms with the fact that he was playing someone who didn’t want to be played. Lydon has been very critical of the project, tried to block the show from using Sex Pistols music, and recently called its director “Boyle on the bum”.

“It would have been lovely to talk to him,” Anson admits, “it would have been the icing on the cake really. Luckily enough, we were able to speak to Steve Jones and Glen Matlock, Paul Cook, Chrissie Hynde, Jordan, Julien Temple, which was amazing, and they were all very generous and very complimentary with their stories about John.

“So that was great. But you know, we would have loved for him to be involved in the series, honestly. We had our premiere last night, and while I was having the most amazing night, I said to Danny that I was a little bit heartbroken that he couldn’t be there to enjoy it with us, because everyone would just have been so pleased for him to be involved. But he chose not to be, that’s his decision, and as Danny said, he’s gonna attack us, and that’s the exact reason that we love him, because he’s such a contrarian, that’s part of his genius.”

And the Sex Pistols music, all four actors agree, really has stood the test of time. “They could play,” says Boon. “Yes,” adds Slater, “and yet they never really got a chance to because they only did one album. But that’s really the spirit of it, it’s just an unapologetic wall of sound, they’re not trying to be anything else other than what they are, and I think that’s why it lasts.”

‘Pistols’ streams on Disney + from May 31