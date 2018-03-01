Entertainment Movies

Thursday 1 March 2018

Pitt and DiCaprio set to star in Tarantino’s Charles Manson film

The film-maker has been working on the script for five years.

Leonardo DiCaprio

By Associated Press Reporters

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sony Pictures said the film has been slated for release on August 9 next year.

Brad Pitt will appear in the film (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the project has become widely known as Tarantino’s Charles Manson film.

Neither DiCaprio nor Pitt will be playing Manson. Tarantino said they will play a pair of struggling actors.

Tarantino is a long-time resident of Los Angeles, (AP/Laurent Cipriani)

DiCaprio will appear as a former Western TV series star and Pitt as his stunt double. Their characters live next door to Sharon Tate.

A long-time resident of Los Angeles, Tarantino has been working on the script for five years. It will be his ninth feature.

