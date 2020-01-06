Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman victorious at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are once again the toast of Hollywood following a night to celebrate for British talent at the Golden Globes.

Fleabag writer and star Waller-Bridge won best actress in a TV comedy, while the sitcom was named best TV series (musical comedy) during Sunday’s star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

And Colman, just shy of a year since her unforgettable Oscars win, delivered another memorable speech after picking up the best actress in a TV drama prize for The Crown, an award many thought would go to Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won big at the Golden Globes (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Colman said: “I had money on this not happening. For the last year I feel I’ve been living someone else’s life and now I feel I’ve won someone else’s award.

“I’ve had the loveliest time doing this. To all my fellow nominees, I don’t really know what to say because I already got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn’t going to happen.”

In her first acceptance speech of the night, Waller-Bridge paid tribute to her co-star Andrew Scott, also known as the “hot priest” in the show.

She said he brought “so much fire” to Fleabag’s second season, adding: “He could have chemistry with a pebble.”

Speaking to reporters backstage after Fleabag’s win, Waller-Bridge revealed she will auction off the gold sequinned trouser suit she wore for the Golden Globes with the money going towards the aid effort for bushfires in Australia.

She said the trouser suit was “the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever worn” before once again confirming she has no plans for a third season of Fleabag.

The Crown star Olivia Colman has won another Golden Globe (Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 77th Golden Globes kicked off in explosive fashion after host for the evening Ricky Gervais lived up to his reputation for controversy.

His opening monologue contained jokes about paedophilia, Prince Andrew and James Corden, as well as a lewd gag about Dame Judi Dench.

Discussing Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Gervais claimed it was too long before saying its star Leonardo DiCaprio “attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him”.

Gervais added: “Even Prince Andrew is like, ‘come on Leo mate, you’re nearly 50, son’.”

Gervais then turned his fire onto the box office bomb Cats, saying: “The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie cats, but no one saw that.”

Finally came an explicit gag at the expense of Corden’s Cats co-star Dame Judi.

Other winners on the night included Sam Mendes, who won best director for his war epic 1917.

Quentin Tarantino won the best screenplay Globe for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

He was handed the prize by one of its stars, Margot Robbie, and thanked his wife Daniella Pick, who is pregnant with their first child, saying she was watching from Tel Aviv.

Scottish actor Brian Cox won the best actor in a TV drama prize for his role as Logan Roy in Succession.

Laura Dern picked up the best supporting actress in a motion picture prize for Marriage Story.

Congratulations to Elton John (@eltonofficial) and Bernie Taupin for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/x1fUOambkt January 6, 2020

The best original song in a motion picture went to Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin for I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Taupin said the prize honoured a song about their “52 year marriage”.

Missing Link won the best animated film prize, beating Disney favourites Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2, while Parasite won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

Succession won the Globe for best TV drama and Stellan Skarsgard won the supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie prize for Chernobyl and joked it was down to his eyebrows.

US TV host Ellen DeGeneres was the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award in recognition of her trailblazing career, while Tom Hanks received the Cecil B DeMille award.

PA Media