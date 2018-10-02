‘People had the most heartbreaking, tragic stories’ – Love/Hate actor on researching role of young man with terminal cancer for Irish film

“Unfortunately it’s a very easy area to research because cancer is so prevalent,” says Kieran O’Reilly, who plays the role of a young man who receives a shock cancer diagnosis in new Irish film, For Molly.

Directed by Cathal Kenna, the film plays out the dynamic between Evan (O’Reilly) and his pregnant wife Laura (Maura Foley) as they deal with the impact of the diagnosis and embark on filming a series of videos from Evan to their unborn daughter.

As well as starring in the film, former Love/Hate actor O’Reilly also wrote the script over a period of just four months and, in the course of his research, he says he encountered “the most heartbreaking, tragic stories” of people who had endured a similar experience.

“When you’re trying to tell a story like this it has to be told authentically. It had to be captured authentically and there has to be a relatability both from a factual point of view and obviously from a story point of view,” says Kieran.

Maura Foley and Kieran O'Reilly in For Molly

“People in my family have passed away from cancer, but from a writing perspective I needed to know more so I spoke to a lot of people who had lost people very close to them and unfortunately it’s quite an easy thing to research because cancer is so prevalent.”

When it came to the shoot, he says he was “very anxious” about tackling the role of Evan himself as it was a very tough, emotional role to play. However, he felt he knew Evan inside out as he and Maura built the characters together throughout the writing process.

“We would have sent thousands of texts and phone calls, many coffees, and it got to the point where we would text as the characters and that was a godsend because when we arrived on set we knew exactly who they were,” he says. “So we had lived in their shoes prior to setting a foot on set.”

With no funding and just a mirco budget and goodwill at their disposal, the shoot took place in a house in Navan, Co Meath, over just five days, which was, laughs Kieran, was “not marginally insane but ferociously insane!”.

“We were really up against it,” he adds. “It was a one stop location, flying around the house shooting. It was absolute madness but to be honest I would like to think that all the intensity contributed to the emotional aspect.

“Our job essentially was to give a credible performance and to deliver a film that would allow people to connect to the issue of cancer, and Evan and Laura’s world, and do it justice."

He continues, “This is meant to be something more than just a film in a way. It’s meant to, in some way, maybe offer some degree of comfort with a realistic insight into the situation. It’s a lot on our shoulders, especially from a writing and acting perspective – you don’t want to mess this up. It’s so delicate an issue.”

The actor says he felt “very very sad and very heavy” when the shoot wrapped, but the experience of writing the film and playing Evan left ultimately him with something positive.

“One thing I really did take away from it is the sentiment that Cathal and I had envisaged for it – don’t sweat the small stuff. That's often said as a casual comment but it’s essentially the epicentre of the whole theme,” he says.

In a previous life Kieran was a full time detective at the Garda National Drugs Unit in Dublin Castle. He had never acted before he approached casting agent Maureen Hughes about a part in a show that turned out to be Love/Hate. He landed the role of Det Gardan Ciaran Madden in 2013.

Detective Kieran O'Reilly in 'Love/Hate'

He was still a detective at the time and an inquiry was ordered following his appearance on the show but he was later cleared of breaching any regulations.

However, the arts is where the Dubliner has always wanted to be and he has since worked on several shorts as well as RTE’s period drama Rebellion and HBO’s hit Vikings (he won’t say whether or not he survives beyond the current fifth season). His second album with his band, Hail the Ghost, is due out in January and he has three shorts “ready to go” and is in the process of writing another feature.

“If you are a creative person you will always have to create out of necessity,” he says.

“I came from a multi-million dollar set on Vikings to the polar opposite on For Molly and I feel that I worked as hard as I possibly could on this film and I think ideally you wouldn’t do it in this manner unless you had to, but if you have to do it you just do it.”

He adds, “ It’s hard to get things made in this industry. You need proof of concept and it’s difficult to climb those ranks. But I have been writing actually ever since I picked up Stuart Carolan’s script [for Love/Hate] because when I picked up that script I thought I want to be a writer.”

For Molly opens in selected Irish cinemas on October 5th with proceeds from opening night going to cancer support groups in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Sligo, Longford and several in Dublin. For screenings check out formollymovie.com

Online Editors