Entertainment Movies

Wednesday 22 August 2018

People are debating the best year for film and there seems to be a clear winner

Movies from the 1990s appear to be among the most popular choices.

1994 has been chosen as the best year for films (Jonathan Brady/PA)
1994 has been chosen as the best year for films (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By Rachael Burnett, Press Association

The year 1994 has been chosen as the greatest in Hollywood history.

Twitter user Colin Murr asked people to vote on the best year for movies and gave 1974 as his personal choice.

Many plumped for years in the 1990s.

Other years which got mentions included 1939, 1984 and 2011.

But in the end there seemed to be a clear favourite.

Many users chose 1994, which brought us The Lion King, Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction among others.

It’s certainly a strong list.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top