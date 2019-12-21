Paul Whitington's 20 best films of 2019 (and 5 undisputed flops)

Steve Coogan and John C Reilly were uncannily good as Laurel and Hardy in this bitter-sweet drama set in the twilight of their illustrious career. The boys have reunited for a concert tour of Britain, and as they make their way around the music halls of northern England old memories and slights come to light.

Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning film Moonlight was a hard act to follow, but he did so brilliantly with this clever and urgent adaptation of James Baldwin's 1970s novel. Kiki Layne and Stephan James played a young New York couple whose love affair is rudely interrupted when he's wrongly accused of rape.

Asghar Farhadi's moody drama is set in a dusty central Spanish village and stars Penelope Cruz as Laura, a local girl who returns home from Buenos Aires for a family wedding. She's unsettled by the presence of her old flame Paco (Javier Bardem), but trauma ensues when her teenage daughter is kidnapped. A good story, fabulously acted.

The Kindergarten Teacher

Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lisa Spinelli and Jimmy Roy as Parker Sevak in The Kindergarten Teacher.

Based on an Israeli film of the same name, this Netflix-backed drama boasted a superb performance from Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lisa, a Staten Island kindergarten teacher who's always dreamed of being a poet. And when she meets a five-year-old who seems to have an innate genius for verse, she develops a dangerous obsession.

Us

Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex and Shahadi Wright Joseph in Us

A brainy horror film with shades of the Twilight Zone, Jordan Peele's Us was a mind-bending adventure starring Lupita N'Yongo as a young woman and mother who is haunted by a childhood incident where she met a doppelgänger in a hall of mirrors. And while she and her family are holidaying by a lake, her double turns up, looking for trouble.

Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap

Bing Liu's remarkable documentary started out as a shaky video document of three Illinois friends' shared love of skateboarding, but we quickly learned that this was no mere hobby - it was a means of escape. All came from troubled backgrounds, and Liu's film is a damning indictment of America's increasingly iniquitous society.

At Eternity's Gate

Willem Defoe in At Eternity's Gate

Pipped at the Oscars by Rami Malek, Willem Dafoe was superb in Julian Schnabel's grungy biopic of Vincent Van Gogh. Encouraged by his friend Gauguin to swap the drab skies of Paris for the sunny south, Van Gogh moves to Arles where the vivid colours drive him into a destructive artistic frenzy. A fine film.

Rocketman

Taron Egerton as Elton in Rocketman. Photo: Source: Paramount Pictures UK/Youtube

The ups and downs of Elton John's fabulous life are writ large in Dexter Fletcher's very entertaining biopic, and Taron Egerton, who excels in the lead role, even does his own singing. It earned about $800million less than Bohemian Rhapsody did at the box office, but was ten times better.

Booksmart

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart

An inexplicable dud at the box office, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut starred Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as Amy and Molly, two nerdy A students who are horrified when they discover that some of their slacker classmates have gotten into the same Ivy League college as them. So they decide to go out and party. Problem is, they don't know how.

Pain & Glory

Antonio Banderas is superb as Salvador Mallo in Pain And Glory

Pedro Almodóvar's semi-autobiographical drama stars Antonio Banderas as Salvador Mallo, a once-famous film director who's become a pain-stricken recluse until a chance encounter with an old actor friend inspires him to try heroin. The drug temporarily invigorates him, but raises uncomfortable memories.

The Souvenir

The Souvenir

Cool, detached, wryly observant, Joanna Hogg's Souvenir is an elegant study of the vagaries of the English upper classes. Honor Swinton Byrne plays an aspiring film-maker who meets a suave and entitled minor civil servant called Tom, who turns out to be a nasty piece of work. It's a sly delight, and Tom Burke is a wonderfully odious villain.

Ad Astra

Return to form, Brad Pitt gives a stellar performance in visual masterpiece Ad Astra

Brad Pitt gives his best performance in years in James Grey's high and handsome space epic, which is set in the near future and stars Pitt as a US astronaut who's sent on a dangerous mission to Neptune to track down his missing father. The science isn't perfect, but this was one of the year's best photographed movies.

The Farewell

The Farewell

Lulu Wang's delightful comic drama starred Awkwafina as Billi, a struggling Chinese-American writer who's devoted to her paternal grandmother. When she finds out that Nai-Nai is sick, Billi hops on the first plane to China, but there clashes with her parents and extended family over what to do next.

Joker

The most talked about movie of the year, Joker starred the brilliantly cast Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role

Lauded by some, lambasted by others, Todd Phillips' Joker was one of the most talked-about films of the year, and for me also one of the best. Phillips channeled the dark energy of Taxi Driver in his portrayal of a dirty and dysfunctional Gotham from which a twitchy super-villain is about to emerge.

Bait

Bait

Filmed with hand-held cameras in grainy black and white, Mark Jenkin's arch drama might not be for everyone, but was one of the best English films I've seen in years. A simple story of rivalry between locals and outsiders in a Cornish fishing village became a telling study of the moral and political confusion into which the so-called United Kingdom has descended.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Joe Talbot's strange and wistful drama was based on the life of lead actor Jimmy Fails, who plays a young man who's never gotten over his family losing the stately San Francisco house his father built. When the present occupants move out, Jimmy and a friend move in, and embark on a voyage of discovery.

Sorry We Missed You

Sorry We Missed You

Hard to watch but oddly riveting, Ken Loach and Paul Laverty's unflinchingly realistic story told the story of a family driven to the brink of despair by the zero contract economy. Ricky's an online delivery driver, his wife Abby is a carer, and the endless demands of their jobs begin to tell on their kids.

The Irishman

Scorcese's latest epic, The Irisman reunites some old faces on the big screen

Funded by Netflix when no one else would, Martin Scorsese's gangster epic is on a par with anything he's done, and stars Robert De Niro as Jimmy Shearan, an Irish-American war veteran who becomes a hit man for the Italian mob. Al Pacino is the histrionic union leader Jimmy Hoffa, and Joe Pesci is magnificent as Shearan's Mafia boss.

Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Another Netflix cracker, Noah Baumbach's witty and insightful drama will put you off divorce for good. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are an artsy New York couple whose marriage has come unstuck, and when they make the mistake of involving lawyers, the process takes on a ghastly life of its own.

La Belle Epoque

La Belle Epoque

This gorgeous and utterly French romcom stars Daniel Auteuil as an ageing newspaper cartoonist who's kicked out by his wife (Fanny Ardent). In response, he contacts a company that uses actors and elaborate sets to transport you back to any era of your choosing. He picks Lyon, in 1974, and the moment he first met her.

Top of the flops

Under the Silver Lake

Andrew Garfield in Under the Silver Lake

Writer and director David Robert Mitchell was the next big thing after his acclaimed 2014 horror It Follows. But he chose to follow that with this muddled and pretentious noir-ish thriller starring Andrew Garfield as an LA slacker who uncovers a deep conspiracy. It might have been talking about Hollywood or something, but we really didn’t care.

The Hustle

The Hustle was another failed attempt to remake the classic and hilarious Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

I have a special place in my heart for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the soufflelight 80s comic caper starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin as con-men on the Côte d’Azur. This remake recycled the plot with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson taking the lead roles. The result? Unspeakable.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Art of Racing in the Rain

From the makers of Marley & Me, this ‘feel-good’ doggy caper turned out not to be feel-good at all. Kevin Costner voiced Enzo, a depressive golden retriever who watches with eyebrows raised as his racing driver owner takes up with a handsome woman (Amanda Seyfried), who promptly gets sick, and dies! Ruined my August.

The Goldfinch

Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman as Theo and Mrs Barbour in a scene from The Goldfinch

Badly thought-out and hopelessly up itself, John Crowley’s Goldfinch made a fearful hash of adapting Donna Tartt’s novel of the same name. Ansel Elgort played Theodore Decker, the deadly dull and rather dislikeable young art dealer who is haunted by a terror attack he survived as a teenager. A plot of Dickensian complexity was rendered risible at times.

The Good Liar

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren in The Good Liar

An autumn years caper that should have been fun but wasn’t, Bill Condon’s drama starred a furiously overacting Ian McKellen as Roy Courtney, a suave conman who woos widows and cleans out the bank accounts. But he picks the wrong woman when he lights on Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), who’s not as guileless as she seems. Cue flashbacks and Nazis — all very silly indeed.

