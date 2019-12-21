Paul Whitington's 20 best films of 2019 (and 5 undisputed flops)
The years fly by in a blur, especially when you spend most of them in a darkened cinema. Looking back over this year's reviews and releases, I realised that 2019 started pretty ropily before picking up some style, particularly over the last two months when a string of excellent films have arrived like a tardy glut of number 7 buses. We have Netflix to thank for at least two of them, evidence of the rapidly changing face of film production and distribution. No brilliant Irish films but some decent ones, none of which made our selection. Then again, they didn't end up in the stinkers list either. Our pick of the good, the bad and the ugly is below..
Stan & Ollie
Steve Coogan and John C Reilly were uncannily good as Laurel and Hardy in this bitter-sweet drama set in the twilight of their illustrious career. The boys have reunited for a concert tour of Britain, and as they make their way around the music halls of northern England old memories and slights come to light.Stan & Ollie review: 'Elusive magic is beautifully captured by Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly in warm-hearted biopic'
If Beale Street Could Talk
Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning film Moonlight was a hard act to follow, but he did so brilliantly with this clever and urgent adaptation of James Baldwin's 1970s novel. Kiki Layne and Stephan James played a young New York couple whose love affair is rudely interrupted when he's wrongly accused of rape.Film of the week: If Beale Street Could Talk is a stylish and elegant depiction of racial prejudice in 70s America still rings true today
Everybody Knows
Asghar Farhadi's moody drama is set in a dusty central Spanish village and stars Penelope Cruz as Laura, a local girl who returns home from Buenos Aires for a family wedding. She's unsettled by the presence of her old flame Paco (Javier Bardem), but trauma ensues when her teenage daughter is kidnapped. A good story, fabulously acted.
The Kindergarten Teacher
Based on an Israeli film of the same name, this Netflix-backed drama boasted a superb performance from Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lisa, a Staten Island kindergarten teacher who's always dreamed of being a poet. And when she meets a five-year-old who seems to have an innate genius for verse, she develops a dangerous obsession.
Us
A brainy horror film with shades of the Twilight Zone, Jordan Peele's Us was a mind-bending adventure starring Lupita N'Yongo as a young woman and mother who is haunted by a childhood incident where she met a doppelgänger in a hall of mirrors. And while she and her family are holidaying by a lake, her double turns up, looking for trouble.Us review: 'Jordan Peele ups his cinematic game - it's a bigger, bolder, weirder and more operatically creepy production than Get Out'
Minding the Gap
Bing Liu's remarkable documentary started out as a shaky video document of three Illinois friends' shared love of skateboarding, but we quickly learned that this was no mere hobby - it was a means of escape. All came from troubled backgrounds, and Liu's film is a damning indictment of America's increasingly iniquitous society.Minding the Gap review: 'Bing Liu’s grungy debut feature is a remarkable, unusual film'
At Eternity's Gate
Pipped at the Oscars by Rami Malek, Willem Dafoe was superb in Julian Schnabel's grungy biopic of Vincent Van Gogh. Encouraged by his friend Gauguin to swap the drab skies of Paris for the sunny south, Van Gogh moves to Arles where the vivid colours drive him into a destructive artistic frenzy. A fine film.At Eternity’s Gate review: 'Willem Dafoe ought to have won the Best Actor Oscar instead of Rami Malek'
Rocketman
The ups and downs of Elton John's fabulous life are writ large in Dexter Fletcher's very entertaining biopic, and Taron Egerton, who excels in the lead role, even does his own singing. It earned about $800million less than Bohemian Rhapsody did at the box office, but was ten times better.Rocketman review: 'Extraordinarily good, and gives us Elton John in his magnificent prime'
Booksmart
An inexplicable dud at the box office, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut starred Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as Amy and Molly, two nerdy A students who are horrified when they discover that some of their slacker classmates have gotten into the same Ivy League college as them. So they decide to go out and party. Problem is, they don't know how.Booksmart review: 'Works perfectly as both comedy and drama - and gets its tone exactly right'
Pain & Glory
Pedro Almodóvar's semi-autobiographical drama stars Antonio Banderas as Salvador Mallo, a once-famous film director who's become a pain-stricken recluse until a chance encounter with an old actor friend inspires him to try heroin. The drug temporarily invigorates him, but raises uncomfortable memories.Pain and Glory review: 'Almodóvar's most intensely personal film is also movingly elegiac'
The Souvenir
Cool, detached, wryly observant, Joanna Hogg's Souvenir is an elegant study of the vagaries of the English upper classes. Honor Swinton Byrne plays an aspiring film-maker who meets a suave and entitled minor civil servant called Tom, who turns out to be a nasty piece of work. It's a sly delight, and Tom Burke is a wonderfully odious villain.The Souvenir review: 'A sly delight, and Tom Burke is a wonderfully odious villain'
Ad Astra
Brad Pitt gives his best performance in years in James Grey's high and handsome space epic, which is set in the near future and stars Pitt as a US astronaut who's sent on a dangerous mission to Neptune to track down his missing father. The science isn't perfect, but this was one of the year's best photographed movies.Ad Astra review: Brad Pitt is quite brilliant in this epic, intensely poetic tale
The Farewell
Lulu Wang's delightful comic drama starred Awkwafina as Billi, a struggling Chinese-American writer who's devoted to her paternal grandmother. When she finds out that Nai-Nai is sick, Billi hops on the first plane to China, but there clashes with her parents and extended family over what to do next.The Farewell review: 'A wonderfully acted family drama - note-perfect'
Joker
Lauded by some, lambasted by others, Todd Phillips' Joker was one of the most talked-about films of the year, and for me also one of the best. Phillips channeled the dark energy of Taxi Driver in his portrayal of a dirty and dysfunctional Gotham from which a twitchy super-villain is about to emerge.The Joker review: A bleak but oddly beautiful horror boasting a brilliant, terrifyingly committed performance by Phoenix
Bait
Filmed with hand-held cameras in grainy black and white, Mark Jenkin's arch drama might not be for everyone, but was one of the best English films I've seen in years. A simple story of rivalry between locals and outsiders in a Cornish fishing village became a telling study of the moral and political confusion into which the so-called United Kingdom has descended.
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Joe Talbot's strange and wistful drama was based on the life of lead actor Jimmy Fails, who plays a young man who's never gotten over his family losing the stately San Francisco house his father built. When the present occupants move out, Jimmy and a friend move in, and embark on a voyage of discovery.The Last Black Man in San Francisco review: One of the most beautiful and original films of 2019
Sorry We Missed You
Hard to watch but oddly riveting, Ken Loach and Paul Laverty's unflinchingly realistic story told the story of a family driven to the brink of despair by the zero contract economy. Ricky's an online delivery driver, his wife Abby is a carer, and the endless demands of their jobs begin to tell on their kids.
The Irishman
Funded by Netflix when no one else would, Martin Scorsese's gangster epic is on a par with anything he's done, and stars Robert De Niro as Jimmy Shearan, an Irish-American war veteran who becomes a hit man for the Italian mob. Al Pacino is the histrionic union leader Jimmy Hoffa, and Joe Pesci is magnificent as Shearan's Mafia boss.The Irishman review: 'I’m not sure if The Avengers is cinema or not, but this sure as hell is'
Marriage Story
Another Netflix cracker, Noah Baumbach's witty and insightful drama will put you off divorce for good. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are an artsy New York couple whose marriage has come unstuck, and when they make the mistake of involving lawyers, the process takes on a ghastly life of its own.Marriage Story review: Gripping, tragi-comic domestic drama may make you reconsider that divorce
La Belle Epoque
This gorgeous and utterly French romcom stars Daniel Auteuil as an ageing newspaper cartoonist who's kicked out by his wife (Fanny Ardent). In response, he contacts a company that uses actors and elaborate sets to transport you back to any era of your choosing. He picks Lyon, in 1974, and the moment he first met her.
Top of the flops
Under the Silver Lake
Writer and director David Robert Mitchell was the next big thing after his acclaimed 2014 horror It Follows. But he chose to follow that with this muddled and pretentious noir-ish thriller starring Andrew Garfield as an LA slacker who uncovers a deep conspiracy. It might have been talking about Hollywood or something, but we really didn’t care.Under the Silver Lake review: 'A pretentious, aimless mess'
The Hustle
I have a special place in my heart for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the soufflelight 80s comic caper starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin as con-men on the Côte d’Azur. This remake recycled the plot with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson taking the lead roles. The result? Unspeakable.The Hustle review: 'It's a horrible, horrible film and I'm genuinely mortified for everyone involved'
The Art of Racing in the Rain
From the makers of Marley & Me, this ‘feel-good’ doggy caper turned out not to be feel-good at all. Kevin Costner voiced Enzo, a depressive golden retriever who watches with eyebrows raised as his racing driver owner takes up with a handsome woman (Amanda Seyfried), who promptly gets sick, and dies! Ruined my August.The Art of Racing in the Rain review: 'A strange and morbid film'
The Goldfinch
Badly thought-out and hopelessly up itself, John Crowley’s Goldfinch made a fearful hash of adapting Donna Tartt’s novel of the same name. Ansel Elgort played Theodore Decker, the deadly dull and rather dislikeable young art dealer who is haunted by a terror attack he survived as a teenager. A plot of Dickensian complexity was rendered risible at times.The Goldfinch review: 'Takes itself terribly seriously, but for the viewer this feat is impossible'
The Good Liar
An autumn years caper that should have been fun but wasn’t, Bill Condon’s drama starred a furiously overacting Ian McKellen as Roy Courtney, a suave conman who woos widows and cleans out the bank accounts. But he picks the wrong woman when he lights on Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), who’s not as guileless as she seems. Cue flashbacks and Nazis — all very silly indeed.
