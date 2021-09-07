| 17.4°C Dublin

Our accents are nothing to be ashamed of… if the brogue fits, why change it?

Maureen Coleman

Kenneth Branagh. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Around 10 years ago I interviewed Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle in a hotel bedroom on the outskirts of Belfast.

She was exasperated, angry even, at what she described as “some type of obsession over her accent”. She was fed-up reading about her “difficult to understand" Derry dialect and went as far as to accuse her naysayers of bullying.

“I actually feel it is very uneducated to comment on someone’s accent and I seem to get a lot of it,” she said. “If I was Indian, say, or if I came from the north of England or Scotland, would people pick on my accent as much?” She has a point.

