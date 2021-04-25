Oscars: How the socially distanced red carpet looked

The rec carpet looked different this year due to the pandemic (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The glitz and glamour of the red carpet is usually a staple of the Oscars, but this year’s was a more subdued affair due to the pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards introduced a wave of measures to combat the health crisis, including social distancing and a limit on attendance.

Union Station, a historic venue in downtown Los Angeles, hosted the ceremony.

There was a stripped-back red carpet at the Oscars due to the pandemic (Mark Terrill/AP)

There was a stripped-back red carpet at the Oscars due to the pandemic (Mark Terrill/AP)

The red carpet provided an early indication of how proceedings differed from previous years.

The hustle and bustle was replaced by a more sedate state of affairs, with a limit on those allowed on the sparsely populated carpet.

Nominees interviewed by the media maintained at least 6ft of distance between themselves and journalists.

The few people who were milling about behind the interviewees were masked up, though nominees posed for pictures with their faces uncovered.

Glenn Close was among the early arrivals on the carpet (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Glenn Close was among the early arrivals on the carpet (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The Oscars represents the first major film awards show to attempt an in-person event on this scale since the pandemic brought the industry to a standstill last year.

Producers previously revealed they had implemented stringent testing procedures for all involved with the ceremony.

Glenn Close was among the early arrivals on the carpet.

The 74-year-old was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her portrayal of a foul-mouthed grandmother in Hillbilly Elegy.

Speaking to ABC on the carpet, Close said it was her first time in a big city since the pandemic hit.

PA Media