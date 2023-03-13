Oscars 2023: Full list of winners of 95th Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Brendan Fraser (second from R), winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for "The Whale," and (L-R) Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award, Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Here is the full list of winners of the 95th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Expand Close HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Wang accepts the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Wang accepts the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Directing

Expand Close Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert used their acceptance speeches to praise all those who advocate for ‘new fresh voices’ within the film industry (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert used their acceptance speeches to praise all those who advocate for ‘new fresh voices’ within the film industry (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Video of the Day

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) - WINNER

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Actor in a Leading Role

Expand Close Brendan Fraser ‘light-headed’ following emotional best actor acceptance speech (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Fraser ‘light-headed’ following emotional best actor acceptance speech (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - WINNER

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Actress in a Leading Role

Expand Close HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) - WINNER

Actor in a Supporting Role

Expand Close Harrison Ford, left, and Ke Huy Quan celebrate on stage at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harrison Ford, left, and Ke Huy Quan celebrate on stage at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Insherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) - WINNER

Actress in a Supporting Role

Expand Close Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role (AP/Chris Pizzello/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role (AP/Chris Pizzello/PA)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once) - WINNER

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking - WINNER

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR) - WINNER

This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Avatar: Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny - WINNER

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers - WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl)

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WINNER

Visual Effects

Expand Close Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Avatar: The Way Of Water" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Avatar: The Way Of Water" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water - WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse - WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I think I Believe It





Live-Action Short Film

Expand Close HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )





An Irish Goodbye - WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER