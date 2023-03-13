Oscars 2023: Full list of winners of 95th Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Brendan Fraser (second from R), winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for "The Whale," and (L-R) Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award, Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Wang accepts the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana De Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) - WINNER
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for "Avatar: The Way Of Water" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water - WINNER
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse - WINNER
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I think I Believe It
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O'Hara, and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )
