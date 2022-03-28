Kenneth Branagh has scooped his first Oscar – winning best original screenplay for the film Belfast.

Kenneth has notched up eight Oscar nominations over four decades of acting, writing and directing, spanning seven different award categories, itself a record, but until this year had always come away empty-handed.

His win for best original screenplay comes 40 years after he made his screen acting debut on BBC television in 1982.

Collecting the statue, he said: “This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people.”

He added: “This story is the search for joy and hope in the fact of violence and loss.

“We lost some people along the way.”

He continued: “We miss them, we love them and we will never forget them and we will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heart-warming human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.

“This means a lot.”

Kenneth was the only Irish win, with his film Belfast failing to win best picture and director, Kerry actress Jessie Buckley missed out on best supporting actress for her role in The Lost Daughter, Ciarán Hinds missed out for best supporting actor in Belfast, the film missed out on original song and achievement in sound.

Expand Close Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Video of the Day

For our next-door neighbours in the UK, the Oscar for best short film went to The Long Goodbye, a 11-minute feature that was released alongside the album of the same name by British actor and musician Riz Ahmed.

Ahmed stars in the film and also co-wrote the script, which is set in the near-future and depicts a south Asian family in London being terrorised by an all-white militia force.

Success for The Long Goodbye comes only a year after Ahmed was nominated for an Oscar in his own right for best actor, for his role as hearing-impaired drummer in Sound Of Metal, though on that occasion he lost out to Sir Anthony Hopkins.

British talent failed to pick up any of the “big four” acting awards this year, but scored a number of wins in the technical categories.

Joe Walker won the Oscar for best editing, for the sci-fi epic Dune.

Expand Close Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos win the Oscar for Best Production Design for "Dune" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos win the Oscar for Best Production Design for "Dune" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The composer and music producer Theo Green was among the winners for best sound, again for the film Dune.

It comes four years after Green received his first Oscar nomination, for Blade Runner 2049.

Jenny Beavan picked up the Oscar for best costume design, for the film Cruella, the third time she has won this award in her career.

The first time was 35 years ago in 1987, for her work with John Bright on the film A Room With A View.

She won again in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road.

Paul Lambert and Tristan Myles were part of the team to collect the award for best visual effects, for the film Dune.

Expand Close Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lambert now has a hat-trick of Oscars, having previously won for visual effects in 2018 for Blade Runner 2049 and in 2019 for First Man, while Myles now has his second, having won alongside Lambert for First Man.

Full list of Oscar 2022 winners:

BEST PICTURE

"CODA"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Drive My Car"

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

"The Queen of Basketball"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Summer of Soul"

ORIGINAL SONG

"No Time to Die"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Encanto”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Will Smith, "King Richard"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Dune"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Dune"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Cruella"

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

"Dune"

ANIMATED SHORT FILE

"The Windshield Wiper"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"The Long Goodbye"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Dune"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Dune"

FILM EDITING

"Dune"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"