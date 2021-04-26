Oscars 2021: Where and how you can watch the winners 

Where can I watch the Oscars winners?

Nomadland won the top prize at this year’s Oscars, while the ceremony also saw Sir Anthony Hopkins win the best actor Oscar, while Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize.

Where can you tune in to watch the winners?

Grab your popcorn, we’ve made it easy for you here:

Nomadland:

Disney+ (from April 30th)

Promising Young Woman:

Sky Cinema, Now TV

Judas and the Black Messiah:

Google Play, Apple Movies

Minari:

Volta, IFI@Home

Soul:

Disney+

Sound of Metal:

Amazon Prime Video

Mank:

Netflix

The Father:

Released here in June, in cinemas hopefully!

Another Round:

Also released here in June

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom:

Netflix

My Octopus Teacher:

Netflix

Tenet:

Google Play, Apple Movies, Sky Store

