Oscars 2021: In full: Nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards

The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles.

Daniel Kaluuya is among the British Oscar nominees (Matt Crossick/PA) Expand

Daniel Kaluuya is among the British Oscar nominees (Matt Crossick/PA)

By PA Reporters

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night as the film industry prepares to celebrate a year like no other.

Moving drama Nomadland is widely tipped to win best picture, though it faces stiff opposition in the form of The Father, Mank and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

A host of British stars are nominated in the acting categories.

Here is a list of the nominees for the 93rd Oscars.

Best picture

Director/Writer/Editor/Producer Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand on the set of NOMADLAND. Photo by Joshua James Richards. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved Expand

Director/Writer/Editor/Producer Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand on the set of NOMADLAND. Photo by Joshua James Richards. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
LaKeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best actress

Andra Day is among the best actress nominees at this year&rsquo;s Oscars and was recognised for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday (PA) Expand

Andra Day is among the best actress nominees at this year&rsquo;s Oscars and was recognised for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday (PA)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best cinematography

British cinematographer Joshua James Richards won a Bafta for his work on Nomadland and could add an Oscar this weekend (Bafta/PA) Expand

British cinematographer Joshua James Richards won a Bafta for his work on Nomadland and could add an Oscar this weekend (Bafta/PA)

Sean Bobbitt (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)
Dariusz Wolski (News Of The World)
Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
Phedon Papamichael (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best film editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Frederic Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)
Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)
Alan Baumgarten (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best costume design

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)
Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Trish Summerville (Mank)
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)
Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)

Best original score

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)
Emile Mosseri (Minari)
James Newton Howard (News Of The World)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Best original song

British singer-songwriter Celeste is up for best original song at the Oscars (PA) Expand

British singer-songwriter Celeste is up for best original song at the Oscars (PA)

Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga)
Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now (One Night In Miami)
Hear My Voice (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
The White Tiger

Original screenplay

Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News Of The World
Tenet

Best make-up and hairstyling

Gary Oldman is up for best actor for playing a hard-drinking screenwriter in Mank (PA) Expand

Gary Oldman is up for best actor for playing a hard-drinking screenwriter in Mank (PA)

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal

Best visual effects

Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet

Best documentary feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best international feature

Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best animated short

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best documentary short

Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha

