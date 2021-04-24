Oscars 2021: In full: Nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards

Daniel Kaluuya is among the British Oscar nominees (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night as the film industry prepares to celebrate a year like no other.

Moving drama Nomadland is widely tipped to win best picture, though it faces stiff opposition in the form of The Father, Mank and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

A host of British stars are nominated in the acting categories.

Here is a list of the nominees for the 93rd Oscars.

Best picture



The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best supporting actor



Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

LaKeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best actress



Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best cinematography



Sean Bobbitt (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Dariusz Wolski (News Of The World)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Phedon Papamichael (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best film editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Frederic Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)

Alan Baumgarten (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Best costume design

Alexandra Byrne (Emma)

Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Trish Summerville (Mank)

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (Pinocchio)

Best original score

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank)

Emile Mosseri (Minari)

James Newton Howard (News Of The World)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Best original song



Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga)

Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Lo Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now (One Night In Miami)

Hear My Voice (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

The White Tiger

Original screenplay

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News Of The World

Tenet

Best make-up and hairstyling



Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal

Best visual effects

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet

Best documentary feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best international feature

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best animated short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best documentary short

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

