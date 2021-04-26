| 0.9°C Dublin

Oscars 2021: Full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

Nomadland won the best picture Oscar.

By PA Reporters

Hollywood has crowned the winners of the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

Moving drama Nomadland and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the winners.

Here is a list of winners for the 93rd Oscars:

Best picture: Nomadland

Best actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Best actress: Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best director: Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best animated feature film: Soul

Best cinematography: Erik Messerschmidt (Mank)

Best film editing: Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound Of Metal)

Best costume design: Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best original score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul)

Best original song: Fight For You (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Adapted screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best production design: Mank

Best make-up and hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best sound: Sound Of Metal

Best live-action short film: Two Distant Strangers

Best visual effects: Tenet

Best documentary feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best international feature: Another Round (Denmark)

Best animated short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best documentary short: Colette

PA Media

