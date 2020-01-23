Oscar nominee Sir Elton John to perform song at ceremony

Sir Elton John will perform at the Oscars, where he is nominated for an award for best original song.

He earned a nomination alongside Bernie Taupin for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, the musical biopic about the pop star’s life.

Also performing at the awards show are Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, Frozen’s Idina Menzel, Breakthrough’s Chrissy Metz and Toy Story 4’s Randy Newman.

Cynthia Erivo will also perform at the awards (Ian West/PA)

Oscars producers Lynette Howell and Stephanie Allain said in a statement: “We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars.”

The awards ceremony will also feature a performance by US artist Questlove, as well as a guest-conducted segment by Eimear Noone.

Noone will become the first female orchestral conductor to perform during an Oscars television broadcast.

Taron Egerton plays Sir Elton in Rocketman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton and Taupin have already picked up a Golden Globes award for their song.

Taron Egerton, who played the role of Sir Elton in Rocketman, was also named best actor in a comedy/musical for his depiction of the singer.

However he missed out on a nomination for the Oscars for his role in the film.

The Oscars will be held on February 9 in Hollywood.

