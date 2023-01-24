Oscar nominee Michelle Williams on The Fabelmans: ‘I don’t think awards are ever anybody’s aim’

Michelle Williams shakes her head in disbelief. “I feel like I’m in a dream,” she tells me, “and somebody needs to wake me up. The fact that I’m here talking to you about a Steven Spielberg movie… it’s kind of a miracle.”

Her sense of wonder seems genuine, and is entirely appropriate, because in The Fabelmans Michelle plays the great director’s mother.

Though lightly fictionalised, The Fablemans tells the story of Spielberg’s upbringing, when a rift between his beloved parents forced him to rely ever more heavily on shooting home movies as a means of controlling his anxiety. In the most revealing scene, young Sammy Fabelman is taken to see his first movie, Cecil B DeMille’s great 1952 epic The Greatest Show on Earth.

As he sits in the auditorium with his parents, Burt (Paul Dano) and Mitzi (Williams), Sammy is overwhelmed by the spectacle on the screen, and in particular a scene in which a speeding locomotive crashes into stalled train carriages and throws them up in the air like matchboxes.

Cinema is just a trick, Burt, an engineer, tells his son afterwards, and proceeds to drily explain the mechanics of the moving image. But Mitzi, a concert pianist, has a more imaginative reading, and says that movies are like dreams. “Dreams are scary,” Sammy replies, and is so disturbed by the sight of that Technicolor train crash that he can only exorcise its power by recreating it at home with a toy train and an 8mm camera. In that moment, a great storytelling director is born.

Spielberg has been toying with the idea of making a film inspired by his childhood for years, but it was only after his parents Leah Posner and Arnold Spielberg died (in 2017 and 2020 respectively) that he felt free to honestly tell the story of his — and their — lives. What in God’s name must it have felt like, I ask Williams, to play the great director’s beloved mother with him watching?

“You know, in some ways there was no pressure,” she says. “Paul [Dano] and I have worked together before, and it’s such a big experience to think wow, you’re in a Steven Spielberg movie, but we just looked at each other and said OK, if he picked us, we’re gonna trust him. So that allowed me to put whatever feelings of unworthiness I might have to the side, and just come and do my work. And the thing I made prior to this was a TV show called Fosse/Verdon, about the choreographers Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and their daughter was on set with us every single day.

“So I’d already had an experience of working with somebody who was the world’s leading authority on who these characters were, and through that process I had dispelled a lot of nervous energy about what that feels like.”

In the film, Mitzi’s love of music and the arts hugely influences her son. And in creating the role, Williams had what she describes as a treasure trove of resources and first-hand information.

“We talked to Steven about it all, and we also got to speak to his sisters. And because Steven was handed a camera early in his childhood, there’s a lot of recordings, a lot of beautiful memories that exist on tape, and so if we weren’t with Steven, talking to Steven, we were at home watching his parents. There was this beautiful laugh track that someone had pieced together, of his mom laughing through the years, and to listen to this laugh grow and crescendo into this full-bodied experience that you could hear was making other people laugh because it was so exuberant, so contagious it was irresistible.

“It was truly a bounty having so much information to utilise,” she adds, “and it was something that I would always return to. Everything was centralised for me on an iPad, and it was like a room that I could walk into in between takes, just to keep her in my eyes, in my ears, and to stay with her as much as possible.”

The Fabelmans are a loving couple, totally devoted to their children’s welfare, but the film’s dramatic crux is Mitzi’s growing affection for ‘Uncle Benny’ (Seth Rogen), his dad’s colleague and best friend. Spielberg’s parents divorced when he in his late teens; in the movie, Sammy accidentally captures evidence of his mother’s unfaithfulness on a home movie of a camping trip.

Williams’ Mitzi is a force of nature, fabulous, impulsive, spontaneous but sometimes worryingly so, unstable even. “I didn’t experience her in that way to be totally honest,” Williams says. “I experienced her as being vigorously honest about where she was moment by moment: her love for her children was a stabilising force for her and I think she always felt present for her kids, which is why I think her memory is still so affecting to Steven.

“And I think that thing in her that might be perceived as instability is actually intrinsic in human nature. We’re all making this up as we go, it’s our first time here, it’s also our last time here, which leads to feelings of: ‘This is my only chance to get this thing right’. And that’s what she was so radically in touch with — there was absolutely nothing numbing her senses.

“I often thought of this term when we were working: radical aliveness. She was gifted with it, that was her, and she experienced things so fully it was as if her nerves didn’t have endings. That made such an impact on Steven in his life, in his work, his family, the largeness of his life; his creativity and spirit are so much informed by how this woman lived.”

The Fabelmans is a brilliantly handled auteur biopic, comparable to the likes of François Truffaut’s Les 400 Coups, and one of the best films Spielberg has made. But it must have been an incredibly emotional experience for him, watching his childhood replay before his eyes.

“It was an emotional place to go to work,” Williams says, “and at times it felt eerie because you are dressed in his parents’ clothes, you are using their mannerisms, their speech patterns, and you are basically standing in his childhood bedroom, so sometimes it feels like you’re haunting somebody. I mean you’re a very friendly ghost because they invited you, but it is eerie.”

She can sympathise with the young Spielberg’s precocious involvement in cinema, because she herself was a working actor by her early teens. Born in Montana in 1980, she made her screen debut in a 1993 episode of Baywatch, and moved to Hollywood on her own to pursue an acting career at the age of 15.

Acting, she says, “was just water that I drank. I don’t know anything different. I don’t really know how I wound up doing this, there were just this bunch of kids that were doing it, I was one of them, then like poof, here we are. I can’t really explain it — it’s the only thing I know how to do, my only trade.”

She’s rather good at it. Her list of credits includes Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, Shutter Island, Wendy and Lucy, My Week with Marilyn, Meek’s Cutoff, The Greatest Showman and Manchester by the Sea. She has won a Golden Globe and this week she received her fifth Oscar nomination. It was her role at Mitzi that put her in contention for the Best Actress award.

But awards, she says, are nothing to do with it.

“I have been doing this for so long,” she says, “and I started doing it when I was a child, and it could have turned out any number of ways for me. The fact that it has turned out like this and I’m here talking to you about Spielberg is some kind of miracle. It shouldn’t have happened, for me to go to work every day in a way that is sustaining, safe, joyful, healthy, that is more than I could have dreamed of for myself.

“And as I continue to make movies that are both big and small, I don’t think awards are ever anybody’s aim, I don’t think anybody that I’ve worked with goes to work because they have a trophy in sight. You just do what you do because you still love it, and it still provides something meaningful.”

It is well known that actors intensely dislike watching themselves onscreen, but Williams takes it a stage further. “I don’t watch my work,” she tells me with a smile. “The last one I saw was Wendy and Lucy [her acclaimed 2008 film with indie director and regular collaborator Kelly Reichardt].”

Does that mean she hasn’t seen The Fabelmans? “I have not. I can imagine when I have some more distance from it, I might sit down and watch it. But to be perfectly honest, I’m still very attached to the experience of making this film, I had the time of my life on it, I replay moments in my head before I fall asleep at night.

“I don’t need to be outside of the film, I don’t need to be outside Mitzi. I live for the experience that I had with my film family in between action and cut.”

When I assure her that the finished film is extremely good, she laughs. “That’s really all I need! I didn’t make it for me to watch, I made it for you to watch.”

‘The Fabelmans’ is out now in cinemas on Friday

