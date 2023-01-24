| 10.3°C Dublin

Oscar nominee Michelle Williams on The Fabelmans: ‘I don’t think awards are ever anybody’s aim’

The actress on working with the legendary director Steven Spielberg on his autobiographical drama and why she hasn’t watched it back

A storyteller is born: Michelle Williams with Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera and Gabriel LaBelle in The Fabelmans Expand
Michelle Williams with Steven Spielberg. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Expand
Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryan and Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans. Photo: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures Expand

Paul Whitington

Michelle Williams shakes her head in disbelief. “I feel like I’m in a dream,” she tells me, “and somebody needs to wake me up. The fact that I’m here talking to you about a Steven Spielberg movie… it’s kind of a miracle.”

Her sense of wonder seems genuine, and is entirely appropriate, because in The Fabelmans Michelle plays the great director’s mother.

