Oscar nominations 2020: Saoirse Ronan nominated for best actress Academy Award

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for the best actress award for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for the best actress award for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

The Irish actress has been a regular among the best actress nominees so far this season and, while she lost out on both the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for best actress to Renee Zellweger for Judy, she may yet secure the Bafta and is now also in the running for the most prestigious prize.

She will compete once again against Zellweger in a strong category which also includes Cynthia Erivo for her role in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson, nominated for her performance in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, and Charlize Theron who is in the running for Bombshell.

Saoirse has previously been nominated for three Oscars; for best actress for Lady Bird (2017) and Brooklyn (2015), and best supporting actress for her performance in Atonement (2007) when she was just 12 years old.

Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation has also been nominated for best picture, best adapted screenplay (Greta Gerwig), best supporting actress (Florence Pugh), costume design, and music (original score).

Todd Philips's Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, came out on top today, however, landing 11 nominations in total, including best picture and best director and a nod for its star. Sam Mendes's 1917 came a close second with 10, tying with Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Netflix films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes earned more than 20 nominations.

Actor, writer and producer Issa Rae and actor and producer John Cho hosted the announcement of the 2020 Oscars nominations with Rae congratulating the all 'male' directors on their nominations.

Among them are South Korean director Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Martin Scorsese for his Netflix-funded epic, The Irishman, Todd Philips for Joker, Sam Mendes for his war epic 1917 and Critics' Choice winner Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

List of Oscar nominees 2020:

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Marriage Story

Directing

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Joker, Todd Philips

1917, Sam Mendes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Cathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The LIghthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Music (Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Music (Original Song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

Production Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Les Misérables (France)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Online Editors