Oscar nominations 2020: Saoirse Ronan nominated for best actress Academy Award
Todd Philips's Joker earned the most nominations with 11
Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for the best actress award for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.
The Irish actress has been a regular among the best actress nominees so far this season and, while she lost out on both the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for best actress to Renee Zellweger for Judy, she may yet secure the Bafta and is now also in the running for the most prestigious prize.
She will compete once again against Zellweger in a strong category which also includes Cynthia Erivo for her role in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson, nominated for her performance in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, and Charlize Theron who is in the running for Bombshell.
Saoirse has previously been nominated for three Oscars; for best actress for Lady Bird (2017) and Brooklyn (2015), and best supporting actress for her performance in Atonement (2007) when she was just 12 years old.
Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation has also been nominated for best picture, best adapted screenplay (Greta Gerwig), best supporting actress (Florence Pugh), costume design, and music (original score).
Todd Philips's Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, came out on top today, however, landing 11 nominations in total, including best picture and best director and a nod for its star. Sam Mendes's 1917 came a close second with 10, tying with Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Netflix films The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes earned more than 20 nominations.
Actor, writer and producer Issa Rae and actor and producer John Cho hosted the announcement of the 2020 Oscars nominations with Rae congratulating the all 'male' directors on their nominations.
Among them are South Korean director Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Martin Scorsese for his Netflix-funded epic, The Irishman, Todd Philips for Joker, Sam Mendes for his war epic 1917 and Critics' Choice winner Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
List of Oscar nominees 2020:
Best Picture
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Marriage Story
Directing
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Joker, Todd Philips
1917, Sam Mendes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Cathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The LIghthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Music (Original Song)
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
Production Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Sound Editing
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Les Misérables (France)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Online Editors
