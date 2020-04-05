Orlando Bloom thanks NHS for ‘saving his life’ when he broke his back

Orlando Bloom has said that the NHS saved his life after he broke his back as he paid tribute to the health service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor said that he suffered the injury after falling from a third-floor window when he was 20.

He added that after nearly two decades of living in the US the NHS is “one of the public services from home I’ll always respect the most”.

Bloom shared the message on Instagram alongside a video urging people not to “send our NHS backwards” and to stay at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The video reversed the letters in NHS and urged people to #StayHomeNow.

The 43-year-old has been using his Instagram account to help raise money for America’s Food Fund, which aims to help feed people who are in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged his followers to donate to the fund, saying that “no dollar amount is too small”.

“We have an opportunity to come together to support our neighbours in this critical time of need,” according to his fundraising page.

PA Media