Orlando Bloom shares sad update on his beloved dog Mighty

Orlando Bloom has shared an emotional tribute to his dog Mighty, who he said has died.

The actor also showed off a tribute tattoo on his chest to the beloved poodle, who went missing last week near the star’s home in Montecito, California.

After posting various updates and appeals, including a 5,000 dollar (£3,900) reward, Bloom said Mighty is “on the other side now”.

The Lord Of The Rings star, 43, posted on Instagram writing: “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar…

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow.”

He ended his post thanking “the community” who allowed him access to their properties to search for Mighty, and added: “It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother.”

Pop star Katy Perry, who is pregnant with her and Bloom’s first child, shared her heartbreak at the news on Twitter.

She tweeted: “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts,” followed by a red broken heart emoji.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston was among the many sharing their commiserations, wroting in the comments: “The tears won’t stop. I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

PA Media