Orlando Bloom shares fresh appeal for missing dog Mighty

Orlando Bloom has shared a fresh appeal for information for his and fiancee Katy Perry’s beloved dog Mighty, after the poodle went missing last week.

Hollywood star Bloom is offering a 5,000 dollar (about £3,900) reward for his pet, who is believed to be missing near the star’s home in Montecito, California.

Bloom and pop star Perry, who are expecting their first child together, have been pictured searching for Mighty and the actor said he has been looking “from sunrise to sunset”.

He shared a fresh appeal on Tuesday, a week since the dog went missing, and revealed Mighty needs medication for his stomach.

Alongside posters in English and Spanish, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star wrote on Instagram: “Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family- has been my mantra from sun rise to sunset as I scoure the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighbourhood.

“I want to thank the local community for kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night. It’s day 7 and he’ll need his tummy meds.”

Bloom, 43, said his hope is “some kind soul who’s unaware that he’s missing is just taking care of a ‘lost dog'”.

He shared a contact number and asked for “real information only”. Mighty is chipped and has a number on his collar.

Bloom previously described how he feels “powerless”, adding: “Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.”

PA Media