Orlando Bloom reveals he sings and chants the word ‘Dad’ to baby Daisy Dove

Orlando Boom has said he sings and chants the word “Dad” to his baby daughter to encourage her to repeat it as her first word.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s fiancee, Katy Perry, gave birth to Daisy Dove in August last year.

Bloom, 44, who also has a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, told The Graham Norton Show: “I sing and chant to her all the time. I constantly sing everything with the word ‘Dad’ in it, so she says that word before anything else!”

Perry has previously revealed that Bloom’s parenting experience has been useful,telling Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “I have family and support and I’ve got an incredible fiance who has done this before – he has a 10-year-old son – so as much as I was little bit like ‘I don’t need to hear all of those stories’, they actually helped.

“He’s been amazing, incredible, and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful.”

Perry had her first child at a hospital in coronavirus-ravaged Los Angeles and revealed that, unlike some other expectant fathers, Bloom was allowed in the room and filmed the birth.

She said: “He was such a great support, we had like a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful and just like holding my hand and looking into my eyes.

“You want to film it but you also want to be present so there’s a fine line. He was great, I highly recommend it.”

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

