Original Star Wars poster among iconic movie memorabilia going under the hammer

Two of the posters go on show in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An original Star Wars poster is among hundreds of iconic movie memorabilia going under the hammer next month.

In the largest collection of alternative film posters to be sold in Europe, more than 750 pieces of rare artwork will be up for grabs at the Prop Store’s cinema poster auction, running from December 8 to 9.

Movie fans from across the world will battle it out to bid on the trove of movie memorabilia worth more than £250,000 on sale during the two-day auction.

In the auction, a sought-after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back concept movie poster by Josh Kirby was expected to sell for up to £8,000.

Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman looks at a UK Quad poster from the 1956 film Forbidden Planet (Andrew Matthwes/PA)

Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman looks at a UK Quad poster from the 1956 film Forbidden Planet (Andrew Matthwes/PA)

Film posters from the private collections of “movie-making legends” Howard Kazanjian, Emmy-nominated TV producer Bryan Fuller and Charles Lippincott were also expected to go under the hammer.

From the producer of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Howard Kazanjian was auctioning off original artwork from the 1980 Star Wars film: The Empire Strikes Back, and a “Happy Birthday” style poster from the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope.

The poster pair were estimated to sell between £2,000 and £8,000 in the forthcoming cinema auction.

Similarly, a UK Quad poster from the 1956 film Forbidden Planet was expected to be the auction’s best seller, estimated to sell for up to £10,000.

Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman holds a Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Justin Chatwin autographed cinema poster for the 2005 film War Of The Worlds (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman holds a Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Justin Chatwin autographed cinema poster for the 2005 film War Of The Worlds (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A cinema poster for the 2005 film War Of The Worlds, autographed by Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Justin Chatwin was also up for grabs, alongside a poster for the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre, signed by Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and others.

The Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said: “We’re thrilled to announce our first two-day poster auction featuring another outstanding collection of posters and artwork for movie fans to enjoy.

“We’re particularly excited about the extensive collection of alternative film posters going under the hammer which will be sold as part of the 790-lot auction on December 8 and 9.”

Mark Hochman, Prop Store’s poster expert, said: “December 8 and 9 sees Prop Store’s largest dedicated movie poster sale yet with over 750 lots spread across two days including Hollywood blockbusters, familiar favourites and over 200 Alternative Movie Posters with many of the lots being offered at auction for the first time.

“Once again, we are proud to present original pieces and unique proof prints from creative design agency FEREF and film posters from the private collections of movie-making legends Howard Kazanjian, Bryan Fuller and Charles Lippincott.”

The auction will be live-streamed online and will be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.